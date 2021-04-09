Labour suspends campaigning as party leaders pay tribute to Prince Philip

Labour has suspended campaigning for the English council, Welsh Senedd, Scottish parliament and other elections taking place on May 6th, along with other parties, following the Royal Family’s announcement that Prince Philip has died.

LabourList understands that the party has not yet decided when campaigning will resume. The UK leader Keir Starmer, Scotland’s Anas Sarwar and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford have all paid tribute to the Queen’s husband.

“The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip,” Starmer said. “Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.

“However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side.

“Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.

“My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip.”

Mark Drakeford said: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. He served the crown with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the many organisations he supported.”

Responding to the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said: “Scotland is today mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant who contributed so much to our country.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen following the death of her beloved husband and the entire Royal Family, and on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party I offer our sincerest sympathies.

“Prince Philip had a deep love for Scotland and we will now come together as a country to remember his life and mark his distinguished career.”