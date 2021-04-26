Where’s the Tory candidate gone? Why I’m backing Anne Clarke for City Hall

The Barnet and Camden London Assembly seat is, and always has been, a two-way Labour/Conservative marginal. The Tory candidate has styled himself as a white-ribbon wearing feminist, a “self-declared tree hugger” and a man who is “standing up for EU nationals”. His voting record, however, does not reflect his words – and I wonder whether that is why he appears to be dodging hustings.

Roberto Weeden-Sanz voted against declaring a climate emergency and against citizens’ assemblies. He campaigned to “get Brexit done” as a parliamentary candidate in the 2019 general election for Doncaster Central (yes, Doncaster, while he was also the Conservative London Assembly candidate). He voted against a Barnet council motion to support a People’s Vote and inexplicably left the council chamber when the Barnet Tories voted to limit public engagement at council meetings.

He is also the chair of the Safer Neighbourhoods board. This is a meeting that brings together the police and council to discuss exactly what Roberto is promoting in his leaflet “a safer London”, but he has cancelled three of the eight meetings since becoming chair.

Barnet and Camden had two hustings this election. The first was Inclusion London, an organisation bringing together deaf and disabled Londoners. Working with these residents, particularly on important issues like education, housing and employment is key to getting policy right. A successful London is an inclusive one and I would hope the Conservative candidate recognises this.

The hustings next week is being organised by the London Jewish Forum. Candidates have had the date for ages, and the date was even moved to accommodate the Conservative candidate. This constituency has the most Jewish residents of anywhere in Europe. As a Jewish Barnet and Camden resident, I am incredibly disappointed that the Conservative candidate is not coming to speak to and engage with our community.

This constituency deserves a reliable, dedicated representative. That is why I will be voting for Anne Clarke – a brilliant public servant who has demonstrated her clear commitment to working with and fighting for residents from across the constituency.

It is vital for our democracy that we have representatives who show up and meet residents where they are. His unwillingness to take questions at the hustings shows the Conservative candidate will not do this – but Anne consistently has, and will continue to do so as our Assembly Member. I am so excited for her to be our representative at City Hall.