Carolyn Harris resigns as Keir Starmer’s parliamentary private secretary

Carolyn Harris has resigned as Keir Starmer’s parliamentary private secretary, having been the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Labour leader among MPs since he was elected in April 2020.

Confirming the news, Harris said: “It has been the proudest moment of my career to co-chair the campaign that saw Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader, and to serve as his PPS for the past year.

“Stepping back from this role is the right thing at this moment, coming as it does after some trying personal times and an ever-increasing workload as deputy leader of Welsh Labour. I have enjoyed every minute, and look forward to supporting Keir the best way I can in the months ahead.”

The Times has reported that the close Starmer ally, who is also Welsh Labour’s deputy leader, has been accused by some MPs of spreading unfounded allegations against UK Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“She was briefing salacious rumours about Angela over the weekend and got caught. She’s a total wrecking ball and has done him a lot of harm in [the parliamentary Labour party],” a shadow minister told The Times.

Rayner was sacked as party chair and national campaign coordinator over the weekend, but after a backlash from MPs and negotiations she was awarded new shadow cabinet roles that allies said would strengthen her position in the party.

“Angela obviously comes out of this significantly more powerful both in terms of the party and policy. She will be much more visible now she isn’t being held back,” an ally commented.

In an interview with LabourList ahead of Starmer marking his first year as leader, Harris praised him, saying: “Some PMQs I could literally cry at how professional Keir is, how he gets the tone right and how he gets Boris Johnson in a knot.”

She added: “I think we’ve still got an element within the party who are fighting with each other rather than fighting the opposition or the government… We’re only going to win an election when we all stop fighting internally and unfortunately some people are not ready or don’t want to do that.”

Asked about the briefing wars within the party, Harris replied: “I’m really disappointed that people are briefing and whoever does it obviously hasn’t got the interests of the party in mind, which is incredibly disappointing.

“Obviously I’m involved in things, in the inner sanctum if you like, and the things that have been said are not based in fact and I find it really disturbing that anybody’s trying to undermine all the good work that’s been done by coming up with tittle tattle.”