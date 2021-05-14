Reshuffle: Keir Starmer’s new Labour frontbench in full

Labour leader Keir Starmer has completed his appointments to the main opposition party frontbench today, after announcing the results of a shadow cabinet reshuffle last weekend.
In the reshuffle on Sunday, Angela Rayner lost her party chair and national campaign coordinator roles to Anneliese Dodds and Shabana Mahmood respectively. Dodds will also chair the Labour policy review.
Nick Brown and Valerie Vaz left the frontbench altogether. Rachel Reeves replaced Dodds as Shadow Chancellor, while Lucy Powell replaced Thangam Debbonaire as Shadow Housing Secretary.
Debbonaire replaced Vaz as shadow leader of the House of Commons. Wes Streeting was promoted from junior shadow minister level to shadow cabinet member, responsible for work on child poverty.
In the wider frontbench reshuffle, Bambos Charalambous and Holly Lynch have swapped roles: he is now immigration minister and Lynch is now responsible for crime reduction and courts.
Stephanie Peacock has moved from the environment team, where she was responsible for flooding, and replaced Sharon Hodgson, Starmer’s new parliamentary private secretary, as shadow veterans minister.
Khalid Mahmood, who announced after the poor election results that he had quit the frontbench, has been replaced by Chris Evans as shadow procurement minister in the defence team.
Seema Malhotra was responsible for employment in the work and pensions team. She has now been moved to replace Lucy Powell in the business team and is shadow minister business and consumers.
Karen Buck is now on social security under Jonathan Reynolds, and Andy McDonald is both in the ‘future of work’ team led by Angela Rayner and responsible for employment in the work and pensions team.
Paul Blomfield is no longer in Emily Thornberry’s international trade team and has left the frontbench. Peter Kyle is the new shadow schools minister and Olivia Blake has the nature, water and flooding brief.
Mike Amesbury’s brief has been split in two, with Ruth Cadbury taking control of planning and him continuing with housing. Jeff Smith is now local government shadow minister, replacing Kate Hollern who quit this week.
The international development team has lost Anna McMorrin, who has taken responsibility for victims and youth justice, which used to be Kyle’s brief.
Below is Keir Starmer’s new Labour frontbench in full.
Leader: Keir Starmer
PPS: Sharon Hodgson
Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner
Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights and Protections: Andy McDonald
Imran Hussain
PPS: Flo Eshalomi
Party chair and chair of Labour policy review: Anneliese Dodds
National campaign coordinator: Shabana Mahmood
Treasury
Shadow Chancellor: Rachel Reeves
Shadow Chief Secretary: Bridget Phillipson
James Murray (Financial Secretary)
Pat McFadden (Economic Secretary)
Abena Oppong-Asare (Exchequer Secretary)
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Shadow Foreign Secretary: Lisa Nandy
Wayne David (Middle East and North Africa)
Stephen Doughty (Africa – joint with DFID)
Stephen Kinnock (Asia and Pacific)
Catherine West (Europe and Americas)
Fabian Hamilton (Peace and Disarmament)
Home Office
Shadow Home Secretary: Nick Thomas-Symonds
Holly Lynch (Crime reduction and courts – joint with Justice)
Sarah Jones (Policing and the Fire Service)
Bambos Charalambous (Immigration)
Conor McGinn (Security)
Jess Phillips (Domestic Violence and Safeguarding)
Cabinet Office
Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Angela Rayner
Democracy and Young People: Cat Smith
Jack Dromey (Shadow Paymaster General)
Fleur Anderson (Shadow Parliamentary Secretary)
Ministry of Justice
Shadow Justice Secretary: David Lammy
Lyn Brown (Prisons and Probation)
Alex Cunningham (Courts and sentencing)
Anna McMorrin (Victims and Youth Justice)
Karl Turner (Legal Aid)
Ministry of Defence
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey
Steph Peacock (Veterans)
Stephen Morgan (Armed Forces)
Chris Evans (Procurement)
Health and Social Care
Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth
Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan
Liz Kendall (Social Care)
Justin Madders (Secondary Care, Workforce and Patient Health)
Alex Norris (Public Health)
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS: Ed Miliband
Chi Onwurah (Science, Research & Digital – joint with DCMS)
Matthew Pennycook (Climate change)
Seema Malhotra (Business and Consumers)
Alan Whitehead (Green New Deal and Energy)
Work and Pensions
Shadow Secretary of State for Work & Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds
Matt Rodda (Pensions)
Vicky Foxcroft (Disability)
Karen Buck (Social Security)
Andy McDonald (Employment – joint with Future of Work)
International Trade
Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry
Bill Esterson
Gareth Thomas
Education
Shadow Education Secretary: Kate Green
Peter Kyle (Schools)
Matt Western (Universities)
Toby Perkins (Apprenticeships and life-long learning)
Tulip Siddiq (Children & Early Years)
Child Poverty Strategy: Wes Streeting
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)
Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS: Jo Stevens
Rachael Maskell (Voluntary sector and charities)
Chris Matheson (Media)
Alison McGovern (Cultural industries and sport)
Chi Onwurah (Digital – joint with BEIS)
Alex Sobel (Tourism and heritage)
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)
Shadow DEFRA Secretary: Luke Pollard
Luke Pollard (Fisheries)
Ruth Jones (Natural environment and air quality)
Olivia Blake (Nature, water and flooding)
Daniel Zeichner (Farming, food and rural affairs)
Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG)
Shadow CLG Secretary: Steve Reed
Shadow Housing Secretary: Lucy Powell
Mike Amesbury (Housing)
Ruth Cadbury (Planning)
Jeff Smith (Local Government)
Naz Shah (Community Cohesion)
Transport
Shadow Transport Secretary: Jim McMahon
Tan Dhesi (Railways)
Mike Kane (Aviation and maritime)
Kerry McCarthy (Green transport)
Sam Tarry (Buses and local transport)
International Development
Shadow DfID Secretary: Preet Gill
Stephen Doughty (Joint with FCO)
Yasmin Qureshi
Northern Ireland
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary: Louise Haigh
Alex Davies-Jones
Wales
Shadow Wales Secretary: Nia Griffith
Gerald Jones
Scotland
Shadow Scotland Secretary: Ian Murray
Chris Elmore (Joint with Whips Office)
Women & Equalities
Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary: Marsha de Cordova
Charlotte Nichols
Leader of the House of Commons
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire
Deputy Leader of the House of Commons: Afzal Khan
House of Lords Leadership
Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Rt Hon Baroness (Angela) Smith of Basildon
Chief Whip Rt Hon Lord: (Tommy) McAvoy
Deputy Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness (Dianne) Hayter of Kentish Town
Attorney General: Rt Hon Lord (Charlie) Falconer of Thoroton
Solicitor General: Ellie Reeves
Whips Office
Chief Whip: Alan Campbell
Deputy Chief Whip (Legislation): Lilian Greenwood
Deputy Chief Whip (Accommodation and Pairing): Mark Tami
Shadow Vice Chamberlain of HM Household: Jessica Morden
Shadow Lord Commissioner of HM Household (Senior Whip): Chris Elmore (joint with Scotland)
Colleen Fletcher
Liz Twist
Whips:
Mary Glindon
Marie Rimmer
Gill Furniss
Feryal Clark
Sarah Owen
