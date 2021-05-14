Reshuffle: Keir Starmer’s new Labour frontbench in full

Labour leader Keir Starmer has completed his appointments to the main opposition party frontbench today, after announcing the results of a shadow cabinet reshuffle last weekend.

In the reshuffle on Sunday, Angela Rayner lost her party chair and national campaign coordinator roles to Anneliese Dodds and Shabana Mahmood respectively. Dodds will also chair the Labour policy review.

Nick Brown and Valerie Vaz left the frontbench altogether. Rachel Reeves replaced Dodds as Shadow Chancellor, while Lucy Powell replaced Thangam Debbonaire as Shadow Housing Secretary.

Debbonaire replaced Vaz as shadow leader of the House of Commons. Wes Streeting was promoted from junior shadow minister level to shadow cabinet member, responsible for work on child poverty.

In the wider frontbench reshuffle, Bambos Charalambous and Holly Lynch have swapped roles: he is now immigration minister and Lynch is now responsible for crime reduction and courts.

Stephanie Peacock has moved from the environment team, where she was responsible for flooding, and replaced Sharon Hodgson, Starmer’s new parliamentary private secretary, as shadow veterans minister.

Khalid Mahmood, who announced after the poor election results that he had quit the frontbench, has been replaced by Chris Evans as shadow procurement minister in the defence team.

Seema Malhotra was responsible for employment in the work and pensions team. She has now been moved to replace Lucy Powell in the business team and is shadow minister business and consumers.

Karen Buck is now on social security under Jonathan Reynolds, and Andy McDonald is both in the ‘future of work’ team led by Angela Rayner and responsible for employment in the work and pensions team.

Paul Blomfield is no longer in Emily Thornberry’s international trade team and has left the frontbench. Peter Kyle is the new shadow schools minister and Olivia Blake has the nature, water and flooding brief.

Mike Amesbury’s brief has been split in two, with Ruth Cadbury taking control of planning and him continuing with housing. Jeff Smith is now local government shadow minister, replacing Kate Hollern who quit this week.

The international development team has lost Anna McMorrin, who has taken responsibility for victims and youth justice, which used to be Kyle’s brief.

Below is Keir Starmer’s new Labour frontbench in full.

Leader: Keir Starmer

PPS: Sharon Hodgson

Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner

Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights and Protections: Andy McDonald

Imran Hussain

PPS: Flo Eshalomi

Party chair and chair of Labour policy review: Anneliese Dodds

National campaign coordinator: Shabana Mahmood

Treasury

Shadow Chancellor: Rachel Reeves

Shadow Chief Secretary: Bridget Phillipson

James Murray (Financial Secretary)

Pat McFadden (Economic Secretary)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Exchequer Secretary)

Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Shadow Foreign Secretary: Lisa Nandy

Wayne David (Middle East and North Africa)

Stephen Doughty (Africa – joint with DFID)

Stephen Kinnock (Asia and Pacific)

Catherine West (Europe and Americas)

Fabian Hamilton (Peace and Disarmament)

Home Office

Shadow Home Secretary: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Holly Lynch (Crime reduction and courts – joint with Justice)

Sarah Jones (Policing and the Fire Service)

Bambos Charalambous (Immigration)

Conor McGinn (Security)

Jess Phillips (Domestic Violence and Safeguarding)

Cabinet Office

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaste r: Angela Rayner

Democracy and Young People : Cat Smith

Jack Dromey (Shadow Paymaster General)

Fleur Anderson (Shadow Parliamentary Secretary)

Ministry of Justice

Shadow Justice Secretary: David Lammy

Lyn Brown (Prisons and Probation)

Alex Cunningham (Courts and sentencing)

Anna McMorrin (Victims and Youth Justice)

Karl Turner (Legal Aid)

Ministry of Defence

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Steph Peacock (Veterans)

Stephen Morgan (Armed Forces)

Chris Evans (Procurement)

Health and Social Care

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth

Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan

Liz Kendall (Social Care)

Justin Madders (Secondary Care, Workforce and Patient Health)

Alex Norris (Public Health)

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS: Ed Miliband

Chi Onwurah (Science, Research & Digital – joint with DCMS)

Matthew Pennycook (Climate change)

Seema Malhotra (Business and Consumers)

Alan Whitehead (Green New Deal and Energy)

Work and Pensions

Shadow Secretary of State for Work & Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds

Matt Rodda (Pensions)

Vicky Foxcroft (Disability)

Karen Buck (Social Security)

Andy McDonald (Employment – joint with Future of Work)

International Trade

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry

Bill Esterson

Gareth Thomas

Education

Shadow Education Secretary: Kate Green

Peter Kyle (Schools)

Matt Western (Universities)

Toby Perkins (Apprenticeships and life-long learning)

Tulip Siddiq (Children & Early Years)

Child Poverty Strategy: Wes Streeting

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)

Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS: Jo Stevens

Rachael Maskell (Voluntary sector and charities)

Chris Matheson (Media)

Alison McGovern (Cultural industries and sport)

Chi Onwurah (Digital – joint with BEIS)

Alex Sobel (Tourism and heritage)

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)

Shadow DEFRA Secretary: Luke Pollard

Luke Pollard (Fisheries)

Ruth Jones (Natural environment and air quality)

Olivia Blake (Nature, water and flooding)

Daniel Zeichner (Farming, food and rural affairs)

Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG)

Shadow CLG Secretary: Steve Reed

Shadow Housing Secretary: Lucy Powell

Mike Amesbury (Housing)

Ruth Cadbury (Planning)

Jeff Smith (Local Government)

Naz Shah (Community Cohesion)

Transport

Shadow Transport Secretary: Jim McMahon

Tan Dhesi (Railways)

Mike Kane (Aviation and maritime)

Kerry McCarthy (Green transport)

Sam Tarry (Buses and local transport)

International Development

Shadow DfID Secretary: Preet Gill

Stephen Doughty (Joint with FCO)

Yasmin Qureshi

Northern Ireland

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary: Louise Haigh

Alex Davies-Jones

Wales

Shadow Wales Secretary: Nia Griffith

Gerald Jones

Scotland

Shadow Scotland Secretary: Ian Murray

Chris Elmore (Joint with Whips Office)

Women & Equalities

Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary: Marsha de Cordova

Charlotte Nichols

Leader of the House of Commons

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire

Deputy Leader of the House of Commons: Afzal Khan

House of Lords Leadership

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Rt Hon Baroness (Angela) Smith of Basildon

Chief Whip Rt Hon Lord: (Tommy) McAvoy

Deputy Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness (Dianne) Hayter of Kentish Town

Attorney General: Rt Hon Lord (Charlie) Falconer of Thoroton

Solicitor General: Ellie Reeves

Whips Office

Chief Whip: Alan Campbell

Deputy Chief Whip (Legislation): Lilian Greenwood

Deputy Chief Whip (Accommodation and Pairing): Mark Tami

Shadow Vice Chamberlain of HM Household: Jessica Morden

Shadow Lord Commissioner of HM Household (Senior Whip): Chris Elmore (joint with Scotland)

Colleen Fletcher

Liz Twist

Whips:

Mary Glindon

Marie Rimmer

Gill Furniss

Feryal Clark

Sarah Owen