Reshuffle: Reeves appointed Shadow Chancellor as Dodds becomes new chair

Rachel Reeves has become Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds is the new party chair, Angela Rayner is the Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and veteran chief whip Nick Brown has been sacked in a reshuffle by Keir Starmer.

Dodds, who is replacing Rayner as party chair, will also chair Labour’s policy review following the poor showing in the May elections. Rayner, deputy leader, will also be ‘Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work’.

As Thangam Debbonaire has become shadow leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell has replaced her in the Shadow Housing Secretary role. Shabana Mahmood is the new campaign coordinator.

Wes Streeting has been promoted from a junior shadow minister to a shadow cabinet member and will be responsible for work on child poverty. Most shadow cabinet members have stayed put in their roles.

Keir Starmer said: “The Labour Party must be the party that embraces the demand for change across our country. That will require bold ideas and a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people. Just as the pandemic has changed what is possible and what is necessary, so Labour must change too. “In the last 24 hours we have seen fantastic results for Labour metro mayors, as well as the Labour government in Wales under Mark Drakeford. They have shown the difference Labour can make in power, standing up for their communities. “We have seen Labour begin to turn around its fortunes in Scotland under the leadership of Anas Sarwar. These results give us optimism and inspiration for the future. The challenge for us now is to build upon these successes and learn from the places we lost. “I look forward to working with our refreshed and renewed team to take on that challenge, deliver that change and build the ambitious programme that will deliver the next Labour government.” It has been confirmed that pollster Deborah Mattinson, author of Beyond the Red Wall, has been appointed as Labour’s director of strategy. Mattinson co-founded BritainThinks and previously worked for Gordon Brown. On her new role, Reeves said: “Honoured to accept the role of Shadow Chancellor. Our economic recovery must be fair. We must transform lives and back businesses in every part of our country. Together we can create the secure jobs and strong infrastructure we need. Everyone deserves a stake in Britain’s future.” Commenting on Brown’s departure, a spokesperson said: “Nick thinks it’s a reasonable time for him to move on. He and Keir have parted on good terms, with mutual respect. He wishes Keir and the new chief whip every success.” Alan Campbell, the Labour MP for Tynemouth since 1997 who has served as the deputy chief whip of the Labour Party under Nick Brown for more than ten years, will replace his former boss. The reshuffle comes after controversy over the sacking of Rayner as party chair and national campaign coordinator. Labour MPs spoke out publicly against the move, while frontbenchers privately raised concerns. Reacting to the news, an ally of Rayner said: “Angela obviously comes out of this significantly more powerful both in terms of the party and policy. She will be much more visible now she isn’t being held back.

“She will lead both party reform and the development of a policy agenda that is credible, radical and actually connects with the voters we need to win.

“She will set out our vision, develop policy across the board and lead the fight to win back voters across former Labour heartlands and take on the government’s sham “levelling up” agenda.”

A Labour insider said: “Who would want to be national campaign coordinator in name only with no power when you’re just made the scapegoat for the failures of Keir’s team?”

A Rayner supporter said: “On Friday, Keir couldn’t answer a simple question about what Labour’s vision is, what our offer is and how we will win back the voters in our heartland seats. Angela can answer that question and is the best person to lead the fightback in the Red Wall.”

The deputy leader will play a leading role in developing policy, particularly in relation to the government’s “levelling up agenda”, economic policy and workers’ rights. She will also be able to implement her own deputy leadership campaign manifesto.

As Shadow Future of Work Secretary, Rayner will focus on policy delivering good, well-paid jobs in every region and bringing back industry to communities. As Shadow Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, she will expose Tory sleaze and set out Labour’s policy to replace Tory cronyism with insourcing.