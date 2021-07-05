Home

WATCH: Kim Leadbeater sworn in as MP for Batley and Spen

Kim Leadbeater has been sworn in as the newly elected Labour MP for Batley and Spen this afternoon, after winning the parliamentary by-election on July 1st with a slim majority of 323 votes.

Both leader Keir Starmer and the new Labour MP addressed colleagues standing outside on the parliamentary estate ahead of her swearing in today.

Leadbeater’s parents Jean and Gordon spoke in an interview on Friday about how their daughter would be “a fighter”. Jean said: “She’ll fight for the people of Batley and Spen on every level.

“She won’t be deterred. Believe me, she won’t change. What you see with Kim is what you get. And she’ll fight, she’ll fight.”

Gordon said: “She hasn’t got… the worldwide knowledge that Jo had, but that’s not a problem. Initially she’ll focus locally but I’m sure she’ll pick up on other issues that are vital to the country.”

