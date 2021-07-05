WATCH: Kim Leadbeater sworn in as MP for Batley and Spen

Kim Leadbeater has been sworn in as the newly elected Labour MP for Batley and Spen this afternoon, after winning the parliamentary by-election on July 1st with a slim majority of 323 votes.
Kim Leadbeater, the newly-elected Labour MP for Batley and Spen, is sworn in as a member of Parliament https://t.co/F1pQIin7Xv pic.twitter.com/475GCiI9bu
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 5, 2021
Both leader Keir Starmer and the new Labour MP addressed colleagues standing outside on the parliamentary estate ahead of her swearing in today.
Keir Starmer to new Batley and Spen MP @kimleadbeater: "Given what you've done in the last five years, taking on the Tories here is going to be an absolute piece of cake." pic.twitter.com/XjHB1JBJUN
— Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 5, 2021
Welcoming @uklabour’s newest MP to the @HouseofCommons pic.twitter.com/TNLWBMMqML
— Labour Whips (@labourwhips) July 5, 2021
Leadbeater’s parents Jean and Gordon spoke in an interview on Friday about how their daughter would be “a fighter”. Jean said: “She’ll fight for the people of Batley and Spen on every level.
“She won’t be deterred. Believe me, she won’t change. What you see with Kim is what you get. And she’ll fight, she’ll fight.”
Gordon said: “She hasn’t got… the worldwide knowledge that Jo had, but that’s not a problem. Initially she’ll focus locally but I’m sure she’ll pick up on other issues that are vital to the country.”
Longer version of my interview on Friday with Kim Leadbeater's parents Jean and Gordon on their relief at Kim's win, what sort of MP she'll be and what Jo Cox would make of it all.
Two parents incredibly proud of their daughters achievements. pic.twitter.com/Y8rmiaU7Dk
— Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 4, 2021
More from LabourList
Labour demands government provides 2022 exams plan by September
Labour votes against “draconian” anti-protest bill but it passes by majority of 100
WATCH: Lifting all Covid restrictions at same time “reckless”, says Starmer