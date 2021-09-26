WATCH: How many more? Time for an effective response to violence against women and girls

Join us at 3pm on Sunday, 26th September for our Labour Party conference fringe event, sponsored by the End Violence Against Women Coalition and kindly supported by Harold Immanuel. Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, will chair this panel discussing an effective response to VAWG. Dame Vera Baird QC, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales; Jess Phillips MP, Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding; Farah Nazeer, CEO of Women’s Aid; Ellie Reeves MP, Shadow Solicitor General for England and Wales; and Rosie Lewis of Imkaan will be speaking on the panel.

This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 3pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here, or join us in person in the Ambassador room at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.