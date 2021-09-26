WATCH: LabourList and Unite rally: Rebuilding Post-Covid

Join us at 5.30pm today for our flagship Labour Party conference rally, sponsored by Unite the Union. Our event will see Labour figures from across the movement – including Angela Rayner, Mark Drakeford, Sadiq Khan, David Lammy, Ed Miliband, Anneliese Dodds, Dawn Butler, Jonathan Ashworth, Lisa Nandy, Florence Eshalomi and Paul Sweeney – deliver speeches on how the country should be rebuilt after Covid.

This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 5.30pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here, or join us in person in the Ambassador room at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.