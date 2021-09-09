Home

WATCH: Zarah Sultana speaks emotionally about Islamophobia

© David Woolfall/CC BY 3.0

Labour MP Zarah Sultana spoke emotionally today about Islamophobia she has faced since entering parliament as a Muslim woman, highlighting abuse she has received and criticising both the Conservatives and the Labour Party.

