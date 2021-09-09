WATCH: Zarah Sultana speaks emotionally about Islamophobia

Labour MP Zarah Sultana spoke emotionally today about Islamophobia she has faced since entering parliament as a Muslim woman, highlighting abuse she has received and criticising both the Conservatives and the Labour Party.
This wasn't an easy speech to give, but I can't be silent about Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/lU26RsmSez
— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 9, 2021
More from LabourList
Social care: the Prime Minister’s big moment that never was
Labour’s newest MP Kim Leadbeater delivers maiden speech
Dissatisfaction with Tory care proposals provide an opportunity for Labour