Big reshuffle sees Cooper, Streeting, Lammy, Reynolds, Phillipson promoted

Yvette Cooper has become Shadow Home Secretary, Wes Streeting is the new Shadow Health Secretary and Jonathan Reynolds is the Shadow Business and Industrial Strategy Secretary after Keir Starmer’s wide-ranging reshuffle today.

The extensive changes made by the Labour leader today, over the course of nine hours, will see Lisa Nandy move from Shadow Foreign Secretary to Labour’s levelling up, housing, communities and local government post.

Bridget Phillipson is the new Shadow Education Secretary, Steve Reed has been moved from communities to head the shadow justice team and Louise Haigh has been promoted from Northern Ireland spokesperson to transport.

With Cooper replacing Nick Thomas-Symonds, he has been demoted to the trade role. Streeting’s promotion has moved Jonathan Ashworth to work and pensions, while former BEIS spokesperson Ed Miliband has a new energy post.

Cat Smith quit the shadow cabinet today, citing concerns over Jeremy Corbyn’s suspension from the parliamentary party, while Kate Green, Luke Pollard, Nia Griffith and Lord Falconer have been sacked altogether from the Labour frontbench.

Keir Starmer said: “The Labour Party I lead is focused on the priorities of the country. With this reshuffle, we are a smaller, more focused shadow cabinet that mirrors the shape of the government we are shadowing. We must hold the Conservative government to account on behalf of the public and demonstrate that we are the right choice to form the next government.

“I’m particularly delighted that Lisa Nandy will take on the vital role of shadowing Michael Gove and leading on the levelling up agenda. After 11 years of Conservative mismanagement of our economy, delivering prosperity to all regions and nations in the UK will be a defining mission of the next Labour government, and there will be nobody better than Lisa to lead this work.

“Climate change is the most important issue facing this country over the next decade. Ed Miliband will lead in the shadow cabinet to develop Labour’s extensive plans for net zero in a first term Labour government, and hold the government to account for its failure to take action. Ed has a proven track record in government, and is a powerful, internationally well respected voice on the issue, and that’s why I am delighted he has agreed to lead on this.

“Make Brexit Work is huge part of my agenda and that’s why I’ve asked Nick Thomas-Symonds to be in charge at International Trade and lead a Shadow Cabinet committee to deliver this crucial work.

“I want to thank all those who have left the shadow cabinet today for their great service to me and to our party. I look forward to working with the new team to show we are once again a serious party of government, ready to fix the mess the Tories have got the country into and to inspire voters to believe that Britain’s best days are ahead of us.”

Below is the new shadow cabinet in full.

Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy: Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero: Ed Miliband

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities & Local Government: Lisa Nandy

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Lucy Powell

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Bridget Phillipson

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Jim McMahon

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs: David Lammy

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Wes Streeting

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Yvette Cooper

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office: Jenny Chapman

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Steve Reed

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Louise Haigh

Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Party Chair and Chair of Labour Policy Review: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Jonathan Ashworth

Shadow Attorney General: Emily Thornberry

Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan*

Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development: Preet Gill **

Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury: Pat McFadden ***

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Jo Stevens

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Peter Kyle

National Campaign Coordinator: Shabana Mahmood

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire

Shadow Chief Whip: Alan Campbell

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith

Opposition Chief Whip in the House: Roy Kennedy

* Working to Wes Streeting in the Shadow Health Team

** Working to David Lammy in the Shadow FCDO Team

*** Working to Rachel Reeves in the Shadow Treasury Team