Labour figures condemn attempts to “destabilise” Bolivian government

A group of left-wing Labour MPs have joined other figures in the labour movement to condemn what they have described as “ongoing attempts from anti-democratic, extreme right-wing groups to destabilise the elected government in Bolivia”.

In an open letter, Diane Abbott, Apsana Begum Richard Burgon, John McDonnell, Grahame Morris and Bell Ribeiro-Addy joined Jeremy Corbyn and others in congratulating Luis Arce and MAS after a year in office since the 2020 election.

“These elections were the first held since a military-led coup ousted legitimate President Evo Morales in November 2019 – and we applaud the moves since then to rebuild Bolivia’s economy and to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic after the corruption and incompetence of the coup regime,” they wrote.

But they added: “We also condemn ongoing attempts from anti-democratic, extreme right-wing groups to destabilise the elected government in Bolivia. We pledge to stand in solidarity with the people of Bolivia in building a better society, and in opposition to any new threats of coups or external intervention.”

A 20-hour interruption in vote counting in the 2019 Bolivian election caused concerns of fraud. The Organisation of American States conducted an audit and reported irregularities, but its conclusions were challenged as politically motivated.

“It was later reported that the US representative to the OAS actually pressured and steered the observation mission to reach a determination of fraud,” Jake Johnston of the Centre for Economic and Policy Research said later.

The OAS accused the then president of “deliberate” and “malicious” steps to rig elections, after which Evo Morales, who had served as the president since 2006, was overthrown in a police-military coup and conservative Jeanine Áñez was installed.

The first election after the conservative government came to power saw Morales’ party, Movimiento al Socialismo (Mas), win. Mas candidate Arce won 55% of the votes against six rivals on the ballot, avoiding the need for a runoff. Runner-up Carlos Mesa achieved just under 29%.

“I am happy to show my solidarity with the popular socialist government of Bolivia, which has won elections twice now, against an unlawful coup, and is promoting policies in the interests of the overwhelming majority,” Diane Abbott told LabourList.

In their open letter, the signatories wrote: “Noting that the UK and US governments backed the coup-regime, we call on the UK government to engage constructively with the Bolivian government under president Arce.”

Speaking in the capital La Paz last week, the Bolivian president vowed to defend the country against intervention from abroad, particularly from Washington, saying: “We are not going to allow them to do what they did in 2019.”

Arce added: “We are going to defend our process. We beat them in the ballot box… but what they couldn’t win in the ballot box they want to tear away from us with mobilisations in which they pay people.”

Below is the full text of the letter.

We congratulate the Movement Towards Socialist Party and Luis Arce on their first year in office after achieving victory in Bolivia’s 2020 Presidential election.

These elections were the first held since a military-led coup ousted legitimate President Evo Morales in November 2019 – and we applaud the moves since then to rebuild Bolivia’s economy and to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic after the corruption and incompetence of the coup regime.

We also welcome the Bolivian government’s steps towards achieving justice for all those whose rights were violated and those who lost their lives under the previous coup regime.

Noting that the UK and US governments backed the coup-regime, we call on the UK Government to engage constructively with the Bolivian government under President Arce.

We also condemn ongoing attempts from anti-democratic, extreme right-wing groups to destabilise the elected Government in Bolivia.

We pledge to stand in solidarity with the people of Bolivia in building a better society, and in opposition to any new threats of coups or external intervention.

Diane Abbott MP

Apsana Begum MP

Richard Burgon MP

Jeremy Corbyn MP

John McDonnell MP

Grahame Morris MP

Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP

Christine Blower, Labour member of the House of Lords

Mick Whelan, ASLEF general secretary and chair of Unions for Labour

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary

Doug Nicholls, GFTU general secretary

Mary Bousted, NEU joint general secretary

Kevin Courtney, NEU joint general secretary

Jess Barnard, Young Labour Chair

Lara McNeill, Labour NEC, youth representative

Yasmine Dar, Labour NEC member

Nadia Jama, Labour NEC member

Mish Rahman, Labour NEC member

Ronan Burtenshaw, Tribune editor

Ben Chacko, Morning Star editor

Matt Willgress, Friends of Bolivia

Sam Browse, Labour Friends of Progressive Latin America