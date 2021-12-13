Jo McIntyre set to take over as Welsh Labour general secretary in January 2022

Jo McIntyre has been appointed as the new general secretary of Welsh Labour and will take over the role in January next year, succeeding Louise Maggee who announced earlier this year that it was the right time to “hand the reins over”.

Commenting on the appointment, announced by the party this morning, Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford said that he is “delighted Jo is returning to Welsh Labour, bringing a wealth of experience and passion with her”.

McIntyre began her organising career in West and South Wales before working on local elections in London. She has been involved in UK Labour strategy since 2018, as well as working on the Welsh Senedd competition in 2021 and police and crime commissioner elections. She will take up the new role at the end of January.

“She will play a key role in ensuring Welsh Labour values remain Wales’ values and we maintain the hard-won trust of people in Wales. As general secretary, she will lead a fantastic team of campaigners who work every day to bring about positive change in our communities, and in peoples’ lives,” Drakeford added.

“Together, we will build on our Senedd election success, to campaign vigorously for Welsh Labour in May’s local government elections and prepare the ground to remove the Tories from power at the next UK general election.”

McIntyre’s predecessor, Magee, served as general secretary since April 2017. Her tenure saw several elections including the 2021 Senedd race, in which Labour equalled its best ever result and took 30 seats in the Welsh parliament.

Magee informed party staff via email in November that she would not be returning to her role as general secretary following a six-month secondment as an advisor to Labour’s national campaigns coordinator Shabana Mahmood.

Carolyn Harris declared that the party has a “mountain to climb” ahead of the next general election but added that she is “glad we will have a tried and tested campaigner at the helm of Welsh Labour” in McIntyre.

“So many people are suffering because of the Tories incompetence and carelessness. We’re serious about getting rid of them, and Jo is the fighter to help us do it,” the deputy Welsh Labour leader said.

McIntyre said she is “honoured”, adding: “We have a big set of local government elections coming up, and I’m determined to make sure that voters know that Welsh Labour is the party that works for them, and works for Wales.

“There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us, but with the support of Welsh Labour voters, members, and activists we will take power away from the Tories and give it back to people and communities across Wales. I can’t wait to get started.”