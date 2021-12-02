WATCH: “What an absolute load of rubbish” – Phillips to Hancock on PPE

Labour shadow minister Jess Phillips accused former Health Secretary Matt Hancock of talking “an absolute load of rubbish” about personal protective equipment contracts during Covid in a widely shared appearance on ITV’s Peston.
“What an absolute load of rubbish… Did anyone else’s friends get contracts?”
Watch @JessPhillips and @MattHancock disagree over the handling of PPE contracts during the pandemic.
#Peston pic.twitter.com/RGQTvD2IPq
— Peston (@itvpeston) December 1, 2021
More from LabourList
Why the Welsh Labour government should go further on rent controls
Labour’s new business spokesperson warns against cancelling Xmas parties
Who could replace Yvette Cooper as chair of the home affairs committee?