Home

WATCH: “What an absolute load of rubbish” – Phillips to Hancock on PPE

Labour shadow minister Jess Phillips accused former Health Secretary Matt Hancock of talking “an absolute load of rubbish” about personal protective equipment contracts during Covid in a widely shared appearance on ITV’s Peston.

Tags: Jess Phillips / PPE / Coronavirus / Matt Hancock /

Labour List Daily email

Everything Labour.
Every weekday morning.

By clicking ‘subscribe’ you confirm you have read and agree to our privacy policy

More from LabourList

We use cookies to improve experience and deliver personalised advertising. Find out more