WATCH: “What an absolute load of rubbish” – Phillips to Hancock on PPE

Watch @JessPhillips and @MattHancock disagree over the handling of PPE contracts during the pandemic. #Peston pic.twitter.com/RGQTvD2IPq

“What an absolute load of rubbish… Did anyone else’s friends get contracts?”

Labour shadow minister Jess Phillips accused former Health Secretary Matt Hancock of talking “an absolute load of rubbish” about personal protective equipment contracts during Covid in a widely shared appearance on ITV’s Peston.

