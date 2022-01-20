Labour sets out candidate selection timetable for Birmingham Erdington

Labour has set out its selection timetable for choosing a new parliamentary candidate in Birmingham Erdington ahead of a by-election triggered by the sad death of shadow minister Jack Dromey earlier this month.

The process sees applications close swiftly on Friday 21st January, longlisting of applicants take place on the 22nd, shortlisting interviews on the 23rd and the final hustings and vote in a meeting on the 26th.

Labour’s selection timetable:

Wednesday 19 January – Applications open

Friday 21 January, 23.59 – Applications close

Saturday 22 January – Selection panel longlisting

Sunday 23 January & Monday 24 January – Selection panel shortlisting interviews

Wednesday 26 January – Online meeting with hustings and selection vote

Dromey had been the Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington since 2010, when he had a majority of 3,601 votes, with a 50.3% share of the vote compared to the Tories on 40.1%. He secured 58% of the vote in 2017.

The constituency has been held by Labour since its creation in 1974. It was abolished in 1955, replaced by Birmingham Aston and Sutton Coldfield, before being re-established in 1974.

