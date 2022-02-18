Stella Creasy MP appointed as new chair of Labour Movement for Europe

Stella Creasy has been appointed as the new chair of the Labour Movement for Europe, LabourList can reveal, and the MP has called on Labour in government to be “unafraid to fight for their future within Europe”.

Commenting on her appointment as LME chair this afternoon, the MP for Walthamstow argued that “communities everywhere are struggling with the toxic hat trick of Brexit, the pandemic and Tory austerity”.

“To tackle the challenges they face, we must first name them. We have to offer an alternative to the division and disrespect for democracy Boris Johnson offers and a Labour government unafraid to fight for their future within Europe, not outside it,” Creasy told LabourList today.

“Making that happen starts with strong and loud voices for being part of Europe within Labour and that’s what the Labour Movement for Europe intends to be. I’m proud to be taking over as chair at this time and am issuing a call to all those who share our ambition, to join Labour and join the LME to help make it happen.”

Appointed by the executive officers of the Labour-affiliated society, Creasy will be ratified as chair at LME’s next annual general meeting, due to take place in the coming months.

Her appointment follows recent comments from Keir Starmer, in which he argued that the country can take advantage of the “opportunities” of Brexit. He has ruled out the idea that his party will campaign for Britain to rejoin the EU.

“We’ve exited the EU and we’re not going back. Let me very clear in the north east about that. There is no case for re-joining,” Starmer told LBC Radio listeners earlier this week.

“What I want to see now is not just Brexit done, in the sense that we’re technically out of the EU, I want to make it work,” the Labour leader added.

“I want to make sure we take advantage of the opportunities, and that we have a clear plan for Brexit. That’s what I’m working on.”

Creasy takes over the role of chair from interim chair former Labour MEP Seb Dance, who recently became London’s new deputy mayor for transport. Over the years, Anna Turley, Bill Rammell, Chris Bryant, Mary Creagh, Richard Corbett and Clare Moody have all been chairs of the society.

Creasy was elected as a Labour councillor in Waltham Forest in 2002, then chosen to represent Walthamstow in parliament in 2010. She is known for her backbench campaigning work on pay day loans and women’s rights.

She described Labour as “running on empty” under former leader Jeremy Corbyn. LME’s executive body nominated Starmer and Ian Murray for the leader and deputy leader positions during the 2020 Labour contests.

LME is one of the 20 socialist societies affiliated to the party. It was launched in the 1960s as the Labour Committee for Europe but split after some of its members left to form the SDP in 1981. The remaining members renamed the organisation, which LabourList understands has tripled its membership since 2019.