Starmer cancels economy speech as Putin declares war on Ukraine

War has been declared. Vladimir Putin delivered a televised statement urging the Ukrainian to lay down arms and warning other countries not to intervene, or risk facing “consequences greater than any you have faced in history”. Then explosions were heard near several cities in Ukraine including the capital. Some in Ukrainian politics have called for the West to enforce a no-fly zone. The key questions: how far will Putin go, and how will the West react?

The focus so far has been on sanctions, particularly the weakness of those announced on Tuesday. It dominated PMQs and David Lammy’s speech afterwards. “Labour would go deeper, broader, stronger and faster on sanctions,” the Shadow Foreign Secretary said. “We’d ramp up the speed of sanctions not waiting for Putin’s next act of war by introducing the full set of sanctions now.” That next act of war has now taken place and Boris Johnson has promised that the UK and allies “will respond decisively”.

Calling Putin’s attack on Ukraine “unprovoked and unjustifiable”, Keir Starmer said this morning: “We must now match our rhetoric with action. We must urgently reinforce our NATO allies. The hardest possible sanctions must be taken against all those linked to Putin. The influence of Russian money must be extricated from the UK. And those who have for too long turned a blind eye to Russia’s actions must reckon with their own consciences.” Shadow minister Pat McFadden called for Russia to be “shut off from the world economically” immediately.

Starmer was set to make his most detailed intervention on the economy yet in a speech today. He was going to continue Labour’s theme of attacking the Tories for becoming a high-tax, low-growth party in an address in Huddersfield, which recalls Harold Wilson – who would have been referenced – and is where a Labour minority runs Kirklees Council, with 23 of 69 seats up in the May elections. But the event has been cancelled amid the escalating situation in Ukraine and the need for Starmer to respond in parliament.

A pre-recorded televised address to the nation by Boris Johnson will be aired this morning. The Prime Minister has called for an urgent meeting of NATO leaders as soon as possible, and is also expected to make a statement in the House of Commons at 5pm.