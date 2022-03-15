Labour candidates prepare for suspected by-election in Wakefield after MP trial

Other potential Labour candidates for Wakefield include Sam Howarth, who works for Labour MP and outgoing South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis, and used to work for ex-MP and Keir Starmer ally Jenny Chapman.

Law student Jakob Williamson is also tipped to be interested in standing, while Wakefield West councillor and teacher Michael Graham – who is on Labour’s future candidates programme – is known to be keen.

Simon Lightwood, an NHS worker who is a member of Labour’s national policy forum and Yorkshire Labour’s regional board, is rumoured to be in the running. The name of Community union’s Kate Dearden is also in the mix.

“This time is has to be someone properly local,” a local source told LabourList. “People there actually have the ability to be proud of ‘one of their own’ in politics, if it’s someone who speaks their mind and stands up for them.”

Mary Creagh was the Labour MP for Wakefield from 2005 until 2019, when Imran Ahmad Khan stood as a Conservative candidate and overturned her 2,176 majority to secure a majority of 3,358 votes.

There is no talk of Creagh being interested in a Wakefield by-election, but she is reportedly seeking to challenge Jeremy Corbyn in Islington North. She was an Islington councillor and the Labour group leader there at one time.

Labour’s selection process for Wakefield is thought likely to take place either immediately if there is a guilty verdict in early April or in June, with a view to getting someone in place before a by-election in July or September.