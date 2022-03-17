Labour concern over Graham Stringer sharing platform with Nigel Farage

The Labour Party has expressed concern over the plans of backbench MP Graham Stringer to join an anti-net zero event with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who has appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on the actions of NATO.

The event for a referendum on net zero, due to take place in Bolton on March 26th, is being organised by campaign group Vote Power Not Poverty. Other speakers include broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer and Reform party leader Richard Tice.

Update, 3pm: LabourList sources say Graham Stringer has told party members he will not be attending the event.

The Labour leadership has taken a tough stance towards its own MPs on criticism of NATO since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is understood that its concern is over the views of Farage on NATO, rather than the event’s position on net zero.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party unequivocally condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and is unwavering in our support for the Ukrainian people, and we’ve been clear about our views on Labour MPs sharing platforms with those who don’t take that view.”

A group of 11 Labour MPs on the left of the party initially signed a statement from the Stop the War organisation that criticised NATO expansionism. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and pressure from the chief whip, all of the MPs removed their signatures.

Farage has claimed that the invasion of Ukraine was caused by the West’s stance on Russia, tweeting that it was “a consequence of EU and NATO expansion, which came to a head in 2014”.

In an appearance on GB News, he said: “Yes, we know the Russian can be paranoid, but why poke the Russian bear with a stick? If Vladimir Putin’s one demand is that we state clearly that Ukraine is not going to join NATO, why don’t we do it?”

The Labour left has criticised Stringer’s scheduled appearance on the basis of his climate change views clashing with those of the party, highlighting that he has backed fracking.

“We have vast reserves of gas under our feet here in the North West and only half the oil under the North Sea has been extracted. When asked, government ministers always claim that energy security is their top priority. Their actions tell a different story,” the MP recently told the Mail on Sunday.

Momentum co-chair Gaya Sriskanthan said: “Graham Stringer’s embrace of climate denial is a stain on the Labour Party. By backing fracking and joining the concerted right-wing attacks on climate action, alongside odious figures like Farage, Stringer is out of step not just with Labour policy, but with the country as a whole.

“Keir Starmer should publicly demand Stringer withdraw from this rally, end his support for fracking and commit to stop denying climate science. Or is it one rule for left-wing MPs in Labour, and another for right-wingers like Stringer?”

Stringer was one of two MPs who voted against the decision to accept the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2013 conclusion that humans are the “dominant cause” of global warming.

LabourList has contacted Stringer for comment and asked whether he still intends to join the rally, as it is thought that the MP for Blackley and Broughton could pull out of the event amid criticisms.