Labour holds Birmingham Erdington in by-election with increased vote share

The Labour Party has held the constituency of Birmingham Erdington, with new candidate Paulette Hamilton winning the by-election triggered by the death of shadow minister and trade unionist Jack Dromey.

Hamilton, a local Labour council cabinet member and former NHS nurse who has lived in the seat for 35 years, won on Thursday with an increased vote share of 55.5% and a majority of 3,266 votes.

Birmingham Erdington:

CON: 6,147 (36.3%)

LAB: 9,413 (55.5%)

TUSC: 360 (2.1%)

REFUK: 293 (1.7%)

GRN: 236 (1.4%)

LDEM: 173 (1%)

Turnout: 27%

Ballots verified: 17,016

Total eligible electorate: 62,996

In her acceptance speech, Hamilton paid tribute to Dromey, describing him as a “wonderful MP”.

“In the past few weeks campaigning across Erdington, Castle Vale and Kingstanding, I have heard so many stories of the difference Jack made to people’s lives. That is the kind of MP I aspire to be.”

She added: “I would also like to say a big thank you to Keir Starmer for his endless support. Even when my dad died, they were there, they wrapped me in cotton wool and they supported me.”

Reacting to the victory, a Labour spokesperson said: “In Paulette, the people of Birmingham Erdington have elected a great local champion. We’re delighted that this campaign has seen the first black MP elected from a Birmingham constituency.

“Increasing our vote share is a huge achievement and shows that, with Keir Starmer’s leadership, Labour is regaining the trust of voters in our traditional ‘red wall’ seats in the Midlands after the disastrous results of the 2019 general election.

“Even in a traditionally low turnout seat with a well-known Tory candidate, we’ve seen a swing to Labour with voters backing Keir Starmer’s contract for the British people based on security, prosperity and respect for all.”

The West Midlands seat has been Labour-held since 1945. Dromey, who was serving as shadow immigration minister when he died from heart failure in his Birmingham flat on January 7th, had been the MP since 2010.

Dromey won in 2019 with 17,720 votes and a 50% share, against the same Tory candidate Robert Alden who secured 14,119 votes and a 40% share. In 2017, Dromey got 21,571 votes, 58%, and Alden 14,286 votes, 38.4%.

Over the course of this parliament, Labour has lost a seat – Hartlepool, won by the Tories in May 2021 – and narrowly held a seat – Batley and Spen, where Kim Leadbeater became the MP on a majority of just 323.

The party improved its vote share in two seats (Airdrie and Shotts, Old Bexley and Sidcup) and fell in terms of vote share in two (Chesham and Amersham, North Shropshire). It did not contest Southend West.