Members asked to work voluntarily for short-staffed East Midlands Labour office

Labour members in the East Midlands have been asked again by their short-staffed regional party to volunteer during standard work hours for key admin tasks that are essential for the running of the office.

According to the latest advertisement, seen by LabourList, volunteers will be expected to work in the regional headquarters “during standard office hours” between Monday and Friday. The possible duties are listed as follows:

“To monitor the regional email inbox and to answer phone enquires and process any requests.

“Entering the Marked Register and Road group organisation

“To provide a support on shadow cabinet visits and events with photos, videos and social media content

“To support the booking of event venues, train tickets etc…

“To work with the Regional Organisers to send out all member emails

“To keep the party website up today with any new information.

“To help with the smooth running of a working Regional Office”

The email to members sent today read: “Are you looking for a new and interesting way to volunteer for the Labour Party? Do you have skills and experience that you could offer to the Labour Party for a couple of hours a week? Do you want to use your spare time to help deliver the next Labour government?

“If so, East Midlands Labour Party could be looking for you. We are working to identify a team of excited and enthusiastic volunteers to support the work of the regional office. If you are interested please complete the volunteer information form attached and we will be in touch to discuss how you can join our growing team of regional activists and volunteers.”

The application form attached to the mass email asked members to provide basic personal details, a list of relevant experience and an explanation of why they would be interested in volunteering for the regional party.

LabourList understands that concerns were raised at the November meeting of Labour’s ruling body, after East Midlands Labour last advertised for a volunteer admin post, with one national executive committee (NEC) member saying it was “against Labour values”.

It was recorded in minutes that Morgan McSweeney, formerly Keir Starmer’s chief of staff and now Labour’s campaign director, replied at the NEC meeting that “the use of volunteers needs to be done properly” and he would consider the matter.

The first volunteer ad – which had a formal job description and application process – worried NEC members more than the latest iteration, but today East Midlands members have expressed concern to LabourList over what the volunteer drive says about regional capacity.

The Labour Party was contacted for comment.