Nandy attacks government ‘Homes for Ukraine’ plan as “DIY asylum scheme”

Lisa Nandy has attacked the government ‘Homes for Ukraine’ plan as a “DIY asylum scheme” and asked whether ministers expect refugees to “get onto Instagram and advertise themselves”.

The Shadow Levelling Up Secretary urged Michael Gove, responsible for the scheme, to clarify how it would work in practice as it is understood that potential sponsors will need to contact the government naming the family they want to sponsor.

“He can’t seriously be asking Ukrainian families who are fleeing Vladimir Putin, who’ve left their homes with nothing, to get onto Instagram and advertise themselves in the hope that a British family might notice them,” she said.

Nandy told MPs that the opposition party was “so relieved to hear the Secretary of State was going to announce a scheme to allow Ukrainian refugees a route to safety after weeks of delay”.

“But a press release is not a plan, and we are really deeply concerned about the lack of urgency,” she added, urging the government to simplify the process, maintain essential checks but drop the “excessive bureaucracy”.

Nandy highlighted that Ukrainian refugees would still need a visa to enter the UK, saying: “These are 50-page forms that have to be completed online, asking people who have fled with nothing to find an internet cafe to upload documents they don’t have, water bills, mortgage documents, to prove who they are.”

Nandy stressed that the Home Office has been “incredibly slow in issuing visas”. She noted that only 4,000 had been confirmed as of Monday morning and argued that the UK is “lagging way behind the generosity of other countries”.

Michael Gove unveiled details of the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme today, explaining that the plan “draws on the enormous goodwill and generosity of the British public and our proud history of supporting the vulnerable in their hour of greatest need”.

The programme will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored by individuals or organisations who can offer them a home. There will be no limit on the number of refugees who can benefit, and all Ukrainian nationals and residents will be eligible.

Gove announced that the scheme will “initially facilitate sponsorship between people with known connections” but will “rapidly expand” in a “phased way” to enable more sponsors to be matched with Ukrainians.

Under the scheme, refugees will be allowed to live and work in the UK for up to three years and receive full and unrestricted access to benefits, healthcare, employment and other support.

Sponsors in UK can be of any nationality, with any immigration status, providing they have at least six months leave to remain in the UK and are able to provide accommodation for a minimum of six months. The government will pay sponsors £350 per month for each Ukrainian family they house.