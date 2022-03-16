PM goes “cap in hand from dictator to dictator” to wean UK off Russian energy

Boris Johnson is on tour. He is lobbying leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to increase oil production to “wean” the UK off Russian energy. Strong criticism has been levelled at Johnson for cozying up to regimes with extremely poor human rights records. Just last weekend, the Saudi government put to death 81 people in its largest execution in years – despite promises to curtail use of the death penalty. Ministers have defended the move as the reality of the immediate crisis in Ukraine. “I’m not condoning the policies of Saudi Arabia,” Liz Truss said today. “But the dependence in Russian oil and gas that the West has been under for some time now has been a key factor in Putin’s war machine.”

The Prime Minister’s comments, however, indicate a longer-term approach to the relationship. Asked why he is comfortable working with the Saudi government, he said: “We have long, longstanding relationships with this part of the world and we need to recognise the very important relationship that we have and the strength of that relationship – not just in hydrocarbons, this is about investment in the UK over the long term.” He announced a £1bn Saudi investment in Teeside in green aviation fuel, adding: “It doesn’t in any way mean that we can’t stick to our principles” – as long as those principles do not include not working with regimes in violation of fundamental human rights.

Keir Starmer is calling for a longer-term strategy to reduce energy reliance on Russia. He has argued that he would take a “fundamentally different approach” to one that would make us dependent on Saudi Arabia instead. The Labour leader suggested on Sunday that a short-term move to increase oil production would be acceptable in the face of the cost-of-living crisis: “If this is a short-term measure to bring down prices, well that’s one thing.” But he offered stronger criticism yesterday: “Going cap in hand from dictator to dictator is not an energy strategy. Saying we are not going to rely on Russia and then going to Saudi Arabia is not an energy strategy.” He described the human rights violations as a “real cause for concern”.

Closer to home, potential Labour Party candidates are preparing to stand in the parliamentary constituency of Wakefield – where it is thought there will soon be a by-election. Incumbent Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan is set to go on trial after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, a claim he has denied. Check out our write-up here, where you can see which Labour figures are vying to be the party's candidate. Elsewhere, LabourList exclusively revealed yesterday that Labour has been urged to take action on Islamophobia after new research showed that 68% of Muslim Labour members and supporters do not trust the leadership to tackle the issue effectively.