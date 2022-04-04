As some of you know, this is Sienna’s last week as editor of LabourList. She is joining The House magazine as senior writer. In more than four years, she has done a fantastic job covering all aspects of the labour movement and big stories around it. Two Labour leaders, one general election, numerous other elections, internal Labour stories and national events have all fallen under her eagle eye. We will miss her incisive journalism and incredible commitment, and wish her well in the future.

As Sienna departs, the board is now looking at the future and planning for an expansion of LabourList and its activities. The first step is to appoint a new editor and we have chosen Elliot Chappell. Regular readers will already know him as a LabourList reporter since 2019. He has deep background in Labour including being a councillor in Brent, north London for four years, where he is standing again in May. He has also worked on internal election campaigns, general election campaigns and for several Labour MPs.

We believe that Elliot and Katie Neame, our recent recruit, can continue to drive the journalism of the morning email to our tens of thousands of daily subscribers and large following on Twitter. We would like to substantially increase our reach to a wider audience via enhanced news coverage and more opportunities for contributors to debate and discuss politics and policy within the labour movement. We also want to enhance our coverage of local government, the nations and regions and the union movement.

We will keep the newsletter free to subscribers, in line with our core values. To ensure growth, we will seek ways to raise more funding through big and small donations, advertising and wider use of the LabourList brand to create events and other ways of getting to our audience. We hope to announce more initiatives soon.

As we say farewell to Sienna and welcome Elliot as editor, please go on supporting LabourList. We are here to bring you the best possible coverage, now and in the future.

David Kogan, chair

Karin Christiansen

Ian Corfield

Tom Happold