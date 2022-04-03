Sunday shows: Labour says government should be preparing to ration oil and gas

Labour says the government should be preparing to ration oil and gas

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps rejected that the government should be considering rationing oil and gas and ruled out the prospect, telling viewers that ministers “don’t see rationing being part of our approach”.

Reynolds told viewers that the government “hasn’t done enough” to support households with rising energy prices, saying Rishi Sunak’s ‘buy-now-pay-later’ scheme is “completely unrealistic and doesn’t meet the scale of the challenge”.

On the conflict in Ukraine: “What this country has done, what NATO has done, in terms of supplying lethal aid to the Ukrainians is obviously the right thing to have done and I think that needs to continue and step up as we get to a new phase of this conflict where clearly Ukrainians are having some success.”

On the Spring Statement: “What I wanted from the Spring Statement was almost, a sort of, a war-time statement in terms of energy. You know, how we were going to make sure we weren’t still – as we are right now, as a Western community – buying substantial amounts of fossil fuels from Russia.”

On the government’s approach to Ukrainian refugees: “The rhetoric, after the initial period, has been where it needs to be. The delivery of that is a further question… When you see what other countries are coping with and doing it is hard to say that, as of yet, we have met the scale of that challenge.”

On sanctions imposed on Russia since the renewed invasion of Ukraine began: “They will have an effect and they are having an effect because the level of sanctions are very significant.”

On the cost-of-living crisis: “The government hasn’t done enough. There’s no way they can say they’ve done enough. The scheme they put forward, I think where the Chancellor is offering to lend us our own money and pay it back over five years, is completely unrealistic and doesn’t meet the scale of the challenge.”

On Labour’s tax offer: “We wouldn’t have proceeded with the National Insurance rise… we would have done that windfall tax to help people with their energy bills… on business rates, which is a huge expense for business, we would have frozen the valuations, we would have increased the threshold at which businesses pay business rates… we would do real help for people now.”

On Russia and fossil-fuel dependence: “One thing that’s different now, because of what Russia has done, there’s an argument about substitution – about supplies that would have perhaps come from Russia coming from other parts of the world… But anyone who thinks bills or supply in the long term can be solved by more dependence on fossil fuels – that is a mistake.”

On the withdrawal of the Conservative whip from David Warburton and the “culture” in parliament: “I don’t think politics is any different, in my experience, to other high-pressure sectors in relation to how people behave.”

"Sanctions have had an effect."@jreynoldsMP says the level of sanctions on Russia are "very significant", but says a long term solution to reducing dependency on Russian gas is in renewable energy.#Ridge: https://t.co/Z1V4Hpi6Dr 📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/iimT6SGZ1B — Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) April 3, 2022

Asked whether the Chancellor could do more to help families with rapidly rising prices and bills, Grant Shapps said that he is sure Sunak is “always looking” at how the government could ease the pressure on households.

On wind farms, the Shadow Transport Secretary: “I don’t favour a vast increase in onshore wind farms… they sit on the hills there and can create something of an eyesore for communities as well as actual problems of noise as well.”

He added: “For reasons of environmental protection, the way to go with this is largely – not entirely but largely – off-sea… Britain’s got more off-sea, offshore, wind power than any other country in the world and I think we could do with expanding that further still.”

Times Radio

Jonathan Reynolds said rationing energy in the UK would be a “disaster for households and for businesses”, arguing: “The fact that you’re even asking the question is an indictment of Conservative energy policy over the past decade.”