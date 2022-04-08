Unions march in solidarity with Ukraine in “fight for sovereignty and democracy”

UK trade unions will march in solidarity with Ukraine in its “fight for sovereignty and democracy” on Saturday, calling for an immediate ceasefire and demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory.

Labour’s shadow environment minister Alex Sobel and backbencher Nadia Whittome will speak at the rally, at which demonstrators will also urge the government to accept all Ukrainian refugees seeking to travel to the UK without further delay.

Trade unions GMB, ASLEF, CWU, NUM and TSSA, PCS, BFAWU and UCU will support the protest and the event has also been endorsed by five Ukrainian trade union federations, including those organising mineworkers from the Donbas region.

Speaking ahead of the march, NUM general secretary Chris Kitchen said: “The atrocities taking place in the Ukraine should be of concern to everyone. This is not just a fight over land, it’s a fight for sovereignty and democracy and one that we must do all we can to ensure Ukraine wins.”

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “We salute the bravery of railways workers who have transported civilians safely out of the country and ensured supplies have got back into Ukraine.

“We commend the bravery of many railway workers who have sabotaged Russia’s war efforts by severing rail links from Belarus and other countries, many of whom have also lost their lives.”

Ukrainian unions supporting the rally include the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (KVPU), the Federation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPSU), the Independent Miners Union of Ukraine (NPGU), the Free Trade Union of Railway Workers of Ukraine (VPSU) and the Independent Union of Ukrainian Railways.

KVPU chairperson Mykhailo Volynets, speaking from Kyiv, said: “Ukraine needs assistance, primarily military, financial and humanitarian aid. We ask you to call on your governments to provide this assistance to Ukraine and to impose tougher sanctions on the Russian Federation.”

The demonstration, organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign, will begin at midday in Parliament Square and proceed to Downing Street. The campaign works to establish links between the British and Ukrainian labour movements and to support the Ukrainian community living in Britain.

Priti Patel today apologised for the “frustrating” visa delays, which have prevented thousands of refugees entering the country. According to the Home Secretary, just over a quarter of Ukrainians granted a visa have reached the UK.

Home Office figures published this morning reported that the government has granted just over 41,000 visas so far. 28,500 of those visas have been granted under the ‘Ukraine family scheme’ and 12,500 under the ‘homes for Ukraine’ programme.

Commenting on the latest visa figures, Yvette Cooper argued that the situation is “scandalous and shameful” and highlighted that more than 30,000 people who have applied to sponsor a refugee are currently “stuck in limbo”, with half having waited more than ten days to hear anything further about their application.

“A shocking 70% of homes for Ukraine applications are still waiting for a visa. Behind these numbers are many desperate mothers and children in temporary accommodation or still sheltering in Ukraine,” the Shadow Home Secretary said.

“Where is the Home Secretary? She needs to stop hiding and account for this national disgrace. British families have offered Ukrainians sanctuary in their hour of need, but the Home Secretary is letting everyone down.”

Refugees minister Lord Harrington admitted this week that the government’s handling of visa applications has been “embarrassing”, saying that he found it “hard to disagree” with those who describe the delays in granting visas as a “disgrace”.

He said the Home Office and “the British government generally” were not “geared up to this kind of volume”, adding that the homes for Ukraine scheme had taken a “lot longer” to resettle refugees due to a “slow and bureaucratic process”.