Exclusive: Momentum leadership backs two further motions for conference

Momentum’s national coordinating group has agreed two motions, in addition to the five backed by its members during the group’s policy primary last month, that the left-wing organisation will support at the upcoming Labour Party conference.

The governing body of the group met earlier this month and decided that Momentum should support the motions, drafted by members, covering policing and the right to protest and supporting the creation of a welcoming immigration policy.

Momentum members voted in the policy primary in April, backing five motions that the group will support at the annual Labour Party conference in September. The NCG added these two to ensure the platform “represents the full range of critical issues that Momentum believes the Labour Party should be focusing on”.

A Momentum spokesperson told LabourList that the Labour leadership has “rapidly drifted right on immigration, crime and policing in a bid to win over Tory voters”, adding: “This strategy only benefits the right and it tramples on Labour’s principles and its claim to be an anti-racist party.

“We will be campaigning for Labour to take a position to repeal the crime and policing bill and put in place a just and human migration system, and we believe there is a majority in the party and in the country for these policies.”

The five motions agreed at the policy primary, after members voted on a total of 20 submitted by members’ branches and affiliates, include demanding public ownership of key sectors of the economy and the repeal of all anti-trade union laws.

Others motions urge the Labour Party to back a £15 minimum wage and an end to zero-hours contracts, support introducing proportional representation for general elections, and campaign for a green new deal that includes a “state-coordinated industrial strategy” to ensure a “rapid, just energy transition”.

At last year’s conference, a Momentum-backed motion calling on Labour to support raising the minimum wage to £15 an hour was passed by delegates. The leadership of the party has committed to raising the legal minimum to £10 per hour.

A rule change increasing the representation of local members in the selection of Labour candidates, where an expedited process is necessary, was also successfully passed at conference. Labour’s national executive committee later determined, however, that it was “inexpertly drafted” and has not applied it.

A motion committing the party to supporting proportional representation in general elections was unsuccessful last year. 79.51% of Labour member delegates backed the policy change but trade union delegates voted against. Several unions have now come out in favour of the electoral reform.