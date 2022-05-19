Rolling list: CLP nominations of Labour NEC disabled members rep candidates

There are currently several positions up for grabs on Labour’s national executive committee (NEC), and Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates in the contest due to end in August this year.

The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections of the party including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the leadership. It is the governing body of the party, setting the overall strategic direction and making important decisions.

This election will see members pick nine CLP and two local government representatives to the NEC, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, BAME, disability and Welsh Labour. Members have put themselves forward for the various positions and the party has published their statements online.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the disabled rep position, this requires the backing of five disabled members’ branches or five CLPs (where a disabled members’ branch does not exist) or one affiliate.

The nomination period started on January 21st and will close at 12 noon on June 17th. Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on July 8th, before voting closes on August 5th. The disabled rep will be elected to the governing body by all members who have self-identified as disabled with the party before 23.59, June 17th.

Below is the list of nominations for NEC disabled members rep candidates.

Tom Laing, 1 nomination

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Ellen Morrison, 1 nomination

Aberconwy CLP