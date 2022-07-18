MPs pass motion of confidence in government by 349 votes to 238

MPs have passed a motion of confidence in Boris Johnson’s government by 349 votes to 238 after Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being a “vengeful squatter, mired in scandal” for refusing to leave post until a new Tory leader is selected.

The government tabled a motion of confidence in itself today. A Labour no-confidence motion, due to be debated by MPs last Wednesday, was blocked by the government in a break with parliamentary convention.

Addressing the Commons, Johnson claimed that the Conservatives had “delivered on every single one of our promises”. He highlighted the government’s handling of the pandemic and the speed with which the UK came out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “When I look at that achievement, Mr Speaker, I tell you, I have confidence in this government and in what it can do.”

He declared: “This government has fought some of the hardest yards in modern political history. We’ve had to take some of the bleakest decisions since the War, and I believe that we got the big calls right.”

Responding for the opposition, the Labour leader said of the Tory Party: “Every other year they switch out a failed Prime Minister. It’s like a once secure Premier League side burning through managers as they slide inevitably towards relegation. But, Mr Speaker, the end of the season can’t come soon enough.”

Starmer argued that Johnson’s situation is different to that of previous Tory leaders David Cameron and Theresa May when they resigned, saying: “No one seriously disputed that they were fit for office.

“That they could be trusted to carry out their responsibilities. That the information they gave their ministers was true to the best of their knowledge. And the policies they proposed were the ones that they believed were best for the country. So, no one objected to them staying on whilst a successor was found.”

Starmer said Johnson had been “forced out in disgrace” and “judged by his colleagues and peers to be unworthy of his position and unfit for his office”. He argued that Tory MPs know Johnson’s behaviour “can’t go on”, adding: “Just read their resignation letters.”

The Labour leader highlighted that Rishi Sunak had accused Johnson of not conducting government “properly, competently [or] seriously” in his resignation letter but had described the Prime Minister as a “remarkable” man with a “good heart” at his leadership campaign launch.

Starmer declared: “There can be no one worse placed to rebuild the economy than the man who broke it. There can be no one worse placed to restore trust than the man who propped up this totally untrustworthy Prime Minister.”

He questioned the decision of Tory MPs to leave Johnson “with his hands on the levers of power” for the duration of the eight-week leadership contest after having found him “too untrustworthy for government”.

“Eight weeks where the British public must trust the word of a Prime Minister who’s been sacked because he can’t be trusted. Eight weeks where Britain will be represented abroad by someone who’s lost all respect at home. Eight weeks of a caretaker government led be an utterly careless Prime Minister,” he said.

Starmer argued that the country currently faces “serious issues that will require serious leadership”, declaring: “This is not the summer for Downing Street to be occupied by a vengeful squatter, mired in scandal.”

He argued: “Every day they leave him there, every hustings they refuse to distance themselves from his appalling behaviour and every vote they cast today to prop him up is a dereliction of duty.”

Starmer concluded: “Britain needs a fresh start with Labour.” He told MPs: “Under my leadership, the Labour Party has changed. And we are ready to do the same for the country too. To get our economy growing. To revitalise our public services. And, after this Prime Minister has damaged everything around him, to clean up politics.”