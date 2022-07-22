Starmer makes changes to Labour frontbench in mini-reshuffle

Keir Starmer has said “only Labour can provide the fresh start the country needs” as he unveiled a number of small changes to the opposition frontbench in a mini-reshuffle of his team.

Chris Elmore has been made parliamentary lead for the Labour party chair, but will retain his existing responsibilities as a whip. Elmore previously held the role of shadow minister for media, data and digital infrastructure. Stephanie Peacock has replaced Elmore as shadow minister.

Peacock had been shadow minister for veterans, a role which will now be filled by Rachel Hopkins. Hopkins was previously shadow parliamentary secretary to the Cabinet Office. The final move is Kerry McCarthy, who has been made shadow minister for climate change.

Announcing the changes, the Labour leader said: “The more time we give the Tories, the more damage they will do. We have a plan to reboot our economy, revitalise our public services and re-energise our communities. Only Labour can provide the fresh start the country needs.”

Below is Keir Starmer’s new Labour frontbench in full.

Leader of Her Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition

Keir Starmer MP *

PPS: Sharon Hodgson MP

Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work

Angela Rayner MP *

PPS: Florence Eshalomi MP

Party Chair, Chair of Labour Policy Review and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities

Anneliese Dodds*

Parliamentary Lead for the Labour Party Chair: Chris Elmore (also Whip’s Office)

Business and Industrial Strategy

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy: Jonathan Reynolds MP *

Seema Malhotra MP

Chi Onwurah MP

Bill Esterton MP

Justin Madders MP (also Future of Work)

Rt Hon Lord (Steve) Bassam of Brighton

Baroness (Judith) Blake of Leeds

Lord (Chris) Lennie

Climate Change and Net Zero

Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero: Ed Miliband MP *

Alan Whitehead MP

Kerry McCarthy MP

Cabinet Office

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Angela Rayner MP *

Shadow Minister of State: Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington *

Rt Hon (Angela) Smith of Basildon *

Fleur Anderson MP

Rachel Hopkins MP

PPS: Florence Eshalomi MP

Future of Work

Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner MP *

Justin Madders MP (also BEIS)

Imran Hussain MP

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Lucy Powell MP *

Stephanie Peacock MP

Jeff Smith MP

Alex Davies-Jones MP

Baroness (Gillian) Merron

Rt Hon Lord (Steve) Bassam of Brighton

Education

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Bridget Phillipson MP *

Stephen Morgan MP

Matt Western MP

Toby Perkins MP

Helen Hayes MP

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington

PPS: Christian Wakeford

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Jim McMahon MP *

Daniel Zeichner MP

Ruth Jones MP

Alex Sobel MP

Baroness (Maggie) Jones of Whitchurch

Baroness (Sue) Hayman of Ullock

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: David Lammy MP *

Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development: Preet Gill MP *

Fabian Hamilton MP

Stephen Doughty MP

Catherine West MP

Bambos Charalambous MP

Lyn Brown MP

PPS: Janet Daby MP

Lord (Ray) Collins of Highbury

Health and Social Care

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Wes Streeting MP *

Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan MP *

Liz Kendall MP

Karin Smyth MP

Andrew Gwynne MP

Feryal Clark MP

Baroness (Glenys) Thornton

Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler (Social Care)

Baroness (Gillian) Merron

Home Office

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Yvette Cooper MP *

Sarah Jones MP

Stephen Kinnock MP

Holly Lynch MP

Jess Phillips MP

Naz Shah MP

Lord (Richard) Rosser

Lord (Vernon) Coaker

Lord (Fred) Ponsonby

International Trade

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Nick Thomas-Symonds MP *

Gareth Thomas MP

Nia Griffith MP

Ruth Cadbury MP

Lord (Chris) Lennie

Baroness (Judith) Blake of Leeds

Rt Hon Lord (Steve) Bassam of Brighton

Justice

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Steve Reed MP *

Ellie Reeves MP

Alex Cunningham MP

Anna McMorrin MP

Afzal Khan MP

Lord (Fred) Ponsonby

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington

Law Officers

Shadow Attorney General: Emily Thornberry MP *

Andy Slaughter MP

Leader of the House of Commons

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire MP *

Jessica Morden MP (also Whips’ Office)

Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities & Local Government: Lisa Nandy MP *

Matthew Pennycook MP

Alex Norris MP

Sarah Owen MP (also Whips’ Office)

Baroness (Sue) Hayman of Ullock

Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler (also Social Care)

Lord (Wajid) Khan of Burnley

PPS: Paula Barker

Ministry of Defence

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey MP *

Chris Evans MP

Rachel Hopkins MP

Luke Pollard MP

Lord (Vernon) Coaker

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe

PPS: Paula Barker

National Campaign Coordinator

Shabana Mahmood MP *

Conor McGinn MP (Deputy)*

Northern Ireland

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Peter Kyle MP *

Tonia Antoniazzi MP

Rt Hon Baroness (Angela) Smith of Basildon

PPS: Kate Osborne MP

Scotland

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray MP *

Liz Twist MP (also Whips’ Office)

Transport

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Louise Haigh MP *

Mike Kane MP

Gill Furniss MP

Sam Tarry MP

Tan Dhesi MP

Lord (Richard) Rosser

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe

Treasury

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves MP *

Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury: Pat McFadden MP *

Tulip Siddiq MP

James Murray MP

Abena Oppong-Asare MP

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe

Wales

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Jo Stevens MP *

Gerald Jones MP (also Whips’ Office)

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

Women and Equalities

Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities: Anneliese Dodds MP *

Taiwo Owatemi MP (also Whips’ Office)

Baroness (Glenys) Thornton

Work and Pensions

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Jonathan Ashworth MP *

Alison McGovern MP

Vicky Foxcroft MP

Karen Buck MP

Matt Rodda MP

Baroness (Maeve) Sherlock

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

Whips’ Office

Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons: Sir Alan Campbell MP *

Lilian Greenwood MP (Deputy)

Rt Hon Mark Tami MP (Deputy)

Jessica Morden MP (also Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons)

Chris Elmore MP (also parliamentary lead for the Labour party chair)

Colleen Fletcher MP

Liz Twist MP (also Scotland)

Mary Glindon MP

Nav Mishra MP

Sarah Owen MP (also Levelling Up)

Taiwo Owatemi MP (also Women and Equalities)

Gerald Jones MP (also Wales)

House of Lords Leadership

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Rt Hon Baroness (Angela) Smith of Basildon *

Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Lords: The Lord (Ray) Collins of Highbury

House of Lords Whips

Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords: Lord (Roy) Kennedy of Southwark *

Opposition Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Lords: Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler

Baroness (Judith) Blake of Leeds

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington

Lord (Vernon) Coaker

Lord (Ray) Collins of Highbury

Baroness (Sue) Hayman of Ullock

Lord (Wajid) Khan of Burnley

Lord (Chris) Lennie

Baroness (Gillian) Merron

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

* attending shadow cabinet