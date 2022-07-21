To seize the potential of flexible working, Labour must follow the example of Hull

One of the major developments of the last two years is the realisation that some of the ways in which we live and work that may have been taken for granted could be done differently. For the first time for many, the office came to us. Workers saved time and money, as they no longer faced a costly commute – something that has only become more significant in the face of the current cost-of-living crisis.

A new report published by Zoom on hybrid and flexible working shows that these advantages have not gone unnoticed by workers – with data from the Office for National Statistics revealing that 85% of UK employees who worked remotely during the pandemic now want to adopt a hybrid approach.

If the Labour Party wants a country that works for working people and to address regional inequalities and widen opportunities, I believe it would do well to recognise the potential of flexible working models and to advocate for flexible working to be offered as a matter of course as part of any plan for the future of work.

The Conservative government has so far resisted moves towards flexible working, no doubt spooked by the threat to property portfolios and any possible rebalancing of the employer/employee relationship. (Jacob Rees-Mogg’s quixotic behaviour in his department neatly embodies the Tory Party’s reactionary position.) However, the Treasury select committee on which I sit recognised the potential benefits of remote and hybrid working for the first time in its recent report Jobs, growth and productivity after coronavirus, albeit caveated that the government should be “mindful of the challenges it could present to the UK’s existing economic structure and geography”.

It is certainly the case that a significant move will bring losses to ancillary service providers such as cafes and entertainment venues in transport hubs and office districts. However, this should be acknowledged and managed, not used as a reason for opposition.

In fact, opponents risk resembling King Canute. Businesses are already embracing the shift to hybrid working and are seeing the benefits. Recruitment data from Indeed, referenced in Zoom’s report, shows a clear correlation between areas that have experienced a significant boom in remote working opportunities since February 2020 and the overall growth of their local jobs market. This is happening in my own constituency: the Indeed data reveals there has been an 184% increase in the number of remote roles advertised in Hull compared with pre-pandemic.

Employers advertising for more remote and hybrid jobs means they will gain access to a wider geographic talent pool, while workers are able to access a greater range of opportunities or avoid the daily commute. Three-quarters of remote jobs pay above the average £31,000 annual salary, money that will find its way into the local economy. I have seen this happen in my own constituency office. I am losing a fantastic parliamentary assistant whose new job would have been based in London pre-pandemic. Now, she will travel down once a month and work remotely the rest of the time. My loss is her and Hull’s gain.

Hybrid working can play a major role in reducing regional inequalities, and the Conservative government’s refusal to get behind it further undermines their claimed to want to ‘level up’ the country.

I have been working closely with Hull City Council and business leaders to launch ‘Work Hull Work Happy‘ which aims to make Hull the co-working capital of the UK – a place that already has the best high-speed fibre optic network, fantastic culture, a more affordable cost of living and now a fantastic network of remote working hubs throughout the city. We are already seeing benefits, and it’s my desire that people will no longer have to leave the place they love to get the job they want by increasing the number and the quality of job opportunities available in the city. Further aims include increasing graduate retention, boosting inward investment and improving Hull’s national image.

Co-working hubs that are well designed and easy to access are an example of how we can make flexible working come to life. They give local people the opportunity to work from home, their office or a ‘third space’ like the hub and give people even more reason to move to Hull while working for companies based elsewhere. To revitalise areas that have been neglected for a generation or more, young people must be able to achieve their goals and dreams without needing to leave their community, and with Hull leading the way, we are starting to see concrete ways in which that can be achieved.

There is strong support for remote and hybrid working among workers and businesses alike. It is currently a clear ‘point of difference’ with the Conservatives, and I believe Labour should embrace it. To that end, I have been in discussions with Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, and was delighted that Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves accepted my invitation to attend the launch of Work Hull Work Happy in the city.

Workers should be given the day-one right to request flexible working arrangements, and employers should be required to set out the types of flexible roles available in their job adverts, to better inform incoming applicants about their options. We need more places to look to Hull’s example and invest in the infrastructure – whether that’s expanding fibre broadband access or building a network of co-working spaces. Labour must seize the opportunity this shift in practices presents and promote a cohesive set of policies, which ensures the benefits of hybrid working can be obtained by every community, in every part of the country.