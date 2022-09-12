CLPs able to submit conference motions during mourning period, party says

Labour has told local parties that they will be allowed to submit conference motions during the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death despite party meetings being suspended.

In an email to Constituency Labour Party (CLP) secretaries this afternoon, the party said CLPs that had meetings to consider motions scheduled during the period of suspension would be able to submit their motions.

The email, sent by the party’s governance and legal unit, revealed that CLPs with scheduled meetings would be permitted to submit motions via their executive committee, who could “agree the wording of the motion via email based on motions submitted by members for consideration at the scheduled meeting”.

The deadline for receipt of motions remains September 15th at 5pm. The email said CLPs that still wish to submit motions should “consult” members of their executive committee over email and submit final motions by the existing deadline.

The government announced on Friday that a period of national mourning had begun, which would last until the end of the day of the Queen’s state funeral on September 19th.

Labour has cancelled all campaigning and party meetings until the period of national mourning is over. Today’s email stated: “Party campaigning and meetings may therefore resume from Tuesday 20 September. Party units which are intending meeting from 20 September onwards may therefore issue notice of such meetings.”

Labour has confirmed that it does not intend to postpone its annual conference, due to take place between September 25th and 28th. The Liberal Democrats’ party conference, scheduled for this weekend, has been cancelled.

The TUC announced on Friday that it was postponing its annual Congress – which was due to begin on September 11th – as a “mark of respect” to the Queen.

A TUC spokesperson said: “The general council sends our condolences to the King and the royal family on the death of the Queen and recognises her many years of dedicated service to the country. As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone Congress 2022 until later this autumn.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen had died at the royal residence of Balmoral. Prince Charles is now King and will reign as King Charles III. His wife the Duchess of Cornwall is Queen Consort.

The new King has declared that a period of official royal mourning will take place until seven days after the Queen’s state funeral.

Below is the full text of the email from Labour’s governance and legal unit.

FAO ALL CLP SECRETARIES

Dear colleague,

As you will be aware, all meetings have been suspended due to the death of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This includes meetings of CLPs and branches. The party is aware that this poses a difficulty to CLPs which have not yet submitted motions to annual conference.

CLPs which had meetings to consider annual conference motions scheduled during the period of suspension are therefore permitted to submit motions via their EC who can agree the wording of the motion via email based on motions submitted by members for consideration at the scheduled meeting.

If your CLP still wishes to submit a motion, you should consult members of your executive committee over email and submit a final motion to the democracy portal by 5pm, Thursday 15 September. If you have any issues with the portal please submit your motion via email to [email protected] and we will ensure its submission.

It has now been confirmed that national mourning will conclude at the end of the day of the state funeral, Monday 19 September. Party campaigning and meetings may therefore resume from Tuesday 20 September. Party units which are intending meeting from 20 September onwards may therefore issue notice of such meetings where required.

Kind regards,

Governance and legal unit