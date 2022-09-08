Queen Elizabeth II has died, palace announces

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Charles is now king and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall is Queen Consort. In a statement, the palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The new King said in a statement: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Reacting to the announcement, Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable sovereign. It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time. The nation shares in their grief.

“We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.

“So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied. For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”

The Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This is a sad day for the whole country, but especially for the Royal Family who have lost a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. The entire nation joins them in mourning the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Our longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty was a dedicated public servant, demonstrating strength, leadership and compassion when her country needed it most. From the Blitz to the pandemic, she brought our nation together at times of crisis – providing hope and light in our darkest moments.

“That influence was felt beyond the United Kingdom. She was a global figure whose stewardship of the Commonwealth leaves a world better than she found it. The Scottish Labour party joins the rest of the UK and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.”

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford said: “It is with great sadness that people in Wales mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Throughout her long and exceptional life, as our longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty has reigned over the United Kingdom and Commonwealth firmly upholding the values and traditions of the British monarchy.

“We pay tribute to Her Majesty’s dedication and selfless devotion. She will be sorely missed by the many organisations for which she was patron or president. We offer our sincere condolences to her children and their families on this sad occasion.”