LGA Labour accused of acting in “overtly factional way” in NEC election

The Local Government Association Labour group has been accused of acting in an “overtly factional way” and promoting one set of candidates standing to be local government representatives on the Labour Party’s governing body.

In two email bulletins sent to Labour Party councillors in July – seen by LabourList – LGA Labour highlighted that Enfield councillor Nesil Caliskan and Plymouth councillor Tudor Evans were standing to be local government reps on Labour’s ruling national executive committee.

Following the ballot opening on Thursday, the LGA Labour Twitter account retweeted various tweets from councillors stating that they have voted for Caliskan and Evans. LGA Labour also previously retweeted content from the two councillors’ campaign.

Caliskan and Evans – who are backed by pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win – are standing against Hull councillor Aneesa Akbar and Haringey councillor Matt White, who have been endorsed by Momentum.

Akbar told LabourList that the LGA Labour group “should represent the voices of all those in Labour in local government” and argued that it is “disappointing to see LGA Labour behaving in this overtly factional way”.

“This incident only strengthens our message of supporting fairness in selection process and representing backbench councillors, an argument which has struck a chord with Labour councillors up and down this country,” she said.

“Despite these obstacles, we are focused on the most pressing issues of the day, including that of local government insourcing, and how Labour councillors can best support trade unions such as the CWU and RMT taking strike action.”

LGA Labour sent out an email bulletin to Labour councillors on July 18th that included a paragraph entitled: “Nesil and Tudor for NEC!” The email explained that Caliskan and Evans were standing to be local government reps on the NEC and shared a link to their campaign website.

A second email from LGA Labour a week later also included a paragraph on Caliskan and Evans’ campaign, along with details of a rally that the candidates were holding for Labour councillors.

A spokesperson for LGA Labour Group told LabourList: “We were approached a while ago by Cllr Nesil Caliskan and Cllr Tudor Evans and asked to share details of their campaign in our bulletin which we did.

“After we announced our summer break for our news bulletin, we were approached on behalf of Cllr Aneesa Akbar and Cllr Matt White to share details of their campaign. We immediately agreed to do so when our email bulletin returns on Monday 5th September.”

Momentum-backed candidate White said it is “disappointing” that LGA Labour “appears to be promoting some candidates over others” but added that it is “great to be hearing from so many councillors who want NEC representatives who stand in solidarity with workers fighting to protect their jobs and working conditions”.

“We’re getting a really positive response to our call for improved funding for councils and greater powers to build council homes and make the local economy thrive,” he added.

The two local government representative positions on the NEC will be elected by eligible members of the association of Labour councillors, which includes all elected Labour councillors. Voting closes on September 22nd.

The LGA Labour website states that the group exists to “represent and support Labour groups in England and Wales and the Labour councillors within them”.

Sheffield councillor Minesh Parekh highlighted LGA Labour’s retweets of councillors backing Caliskan and Evans in a tweet on Thursday, declaring that it was “really unacceptable” that the organisation was tweeting “in support of a particular faction”.

Parekh told LabourList: “LGA Labour is meant to exist to support all Labour councillors. I’m really concerned that they’ve been using their exclusive email bulletins to all councillors, as well as their social media presence, to advocate for a particular faction for the local government rep NEC elections.

“I think it’s deeply inappropriate, and it undermines any faith in LGA Labour as an objective point of support for all Labour councillors. I’d like to see an apology and a review of their rules and processes to incorporate principles of impartiality and fair play, particularly when relating to internal party elections.”

Nesil Caliskan and Tudor Evans have been contacted for comment.