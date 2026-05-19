What does Labour’s NEC do and how does it work?

Labour’s governing body – the National Executive Committee – is responsible for the running and finances of the party. On paper this is a non-political ‘administrative authority’ that should have the simple job of applying the rulebook without fear or favour. The truth is a lot more complicated – though I will get pushback from NEC members who will tell me that is exactly what they do.

Of course, it has recently got a lot harder to do that given the back and forth over the future of Andy Burnham. The rulebook has not changed between January and May of 2026 – but the decision has been reversed. Of course, there is flexibility that allows the officers group of the NEC to change their minds, but it is fair for Labour members to be questioning what changed beyond the politics of the matter – something the NEC is not, technically, supposed to be influenced by.

But of course the NEC is influenced by politics. It has been for my whole life and probably the whole life of the Party.

Read any history of the Party and battles over the make-up of the NEC and the decisions it takes will dominate.

READ MORE: Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour’s Makerfield candidate

Read any candidate’s statement for the member’s section and you are highly unlikely to find an argument centred on why their skills in oversight, financial responsibility, auditing skills or organisational strategy are best suited to the job. Instead you will find a mix of political CVs and factional visions. You are as likely to see the word ‘Gaza’ as you are to see the word ‘audit’ despite this body having no sway over foreign – or any policy – other than its members sitting on the National Policy Forum. This is understandable because these candidates want to appeal to the things Labour members care about and no one is inspired to volunteer for a cause because it has a great auditor.

The NEC has five formal divisions representing different parts of the Party: the affiliated trade unions (13 places), Socialist Societies (one place), CLPs (nine places), Labour councillors (two places) and the PLP (three places). In addition there are spaces for the leader and deputy leader of the Party, the chair and vice chair of the NEC, three frontbenchers, a Scottish Labour representative, a Welsh Labour representative and representatives for BAME Labour, Young Labour members and disabled members.

Each division chooses their representatives in different ways. So while ordinary members have a say over the nine CLP places, voting in a OMOV ballot, other parts of the party can influence the make-up of the body – especially the leadership. This means that usually – but not always – the NEC is supportive of the Party leadership.

Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events.

That’s probably the right framing. It would be a disaster for any organisation for its oversight board and leadership team to be at odds. But it does mean that there are political pressures on decision making that would not come from a body that held a more neutral position.

The NEC becomes newsworthy when it makes decisions like that of Burnham’s candidature or when the body as a whole (or, more usually, a subcommittee) decide to expel members found to have broken party rules.

But most of the time it doesn’t make the news, but it does make decisions that matter to Labour members. The NEC will oversee any post-mortem of the recent elections and will be tasked with ensuring that recommendations are implemented. Given the shellacking Labour took around the UK this is essential and vital. But the lessons themselves may not be wholly or simply factional. Some of them will be organisational and operational.

It will be these decisions that might shape the future of the party we love. This is why LabourList will bring you the most comprehensive coverage of what is decided at the NEC – and not just breathless reports of who was shouting at who. Politics can get very personal and none of us are immune from that. But how we organise and how that organisation is run matters to volunteers who give up their time, money and energy to the party. That is why it matters to LabourList.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.