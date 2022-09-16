MPs to consider motion cutting short conference season parliamentary recess

Parliament is scheduled to resume next Wednesday, two days after the Queen’s funeral. Kwasi Kwarteng is then expected to deliver his emergency mini-Budget (AKA the ‘fiscal event’) on Friday – in which the Chancellor will outline how the government’s energy bills plan will be funded and set out the details of support for businesses after Truss made some pretty vague pledges last week. Parliament is then due to be in recess again from September 22nd for conference season – allowing time for Labour, the Conservatives and the SNP to hold their annual gatherings. MPs are not scheduled to return to the Commons until October 17th.

At a time of national crisis, however, this is not an ideal moment for a break. Households face spiralling costs, not least rapidly rising energy bills as we head into the time of year when usage goes up. Truss is under significant pressure to cut short the planned recess. As a consequence, having been suspended following the death of the Queen just after the long summer break, MPs will consider a motion next Thursday that would amend the break for party conferences, bringing parliament back to session on October 11th.

Labour’s conference is going ahead, running from Sunday 25th to Wednesday 28th. LabourList is heading to Liverpool to bring you all the latest in news from the annual gathering of delegates – expect bunfights over proportional representation, public ownership and Labour’s position on workers engaged in industrial disputes. We will also be bringing you a programme of events: exploring exclusive MRP analysis provided by Savanta; talking all things public ownership and picket lines with the FBU; welcoming some of the biggest names from across the Labour Party to our annual rally; and inviting Labour members to belt out some tunes at the legendary LabourList karaoke night.

In the meantime, we have some excellent content ahead of conference season. Writing in LabourList this morning, Jon Lansman takes a look at the stifling effect of the ceremony that comes with the accession of a new monarch on debate – just at the time when it is needed most. He writes: “Pomp and ceremony are designed to promote monarchism, affirm the status quo, conceal the power and influence of a ruling elite and deflect public questioning about it. Swearing allegiance to the monarch may be seen as mere ceremony, but the implied acceptance of the existing social order is real.”