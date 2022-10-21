In Waltham Forest, we know the cost-of-living crisis needs a climate response

As a council leader, I don’t need to look at the news to see that people are really struggling. Every day I hear from residents from across Waltham Forest who are extremely concerned about how they are going to heat their homes this winter. The government’s behaviour in Westminster is completely unpredictable right now. But here in Waltham Forest we know it’s the unpredictable nature of their energy bills that people are most worried about.

We have been waiting weeks to hear about substantive support from the government, whether that’s cash payments or a cap on energy bills. A few weeks ago, we were told that the government would be providing energy bills support for two years, now it’s a matter of months and we’re not sure what the offer will be by the end of the month. They offer no vision and no forward plan. The Labour Party nationally has a plan to future-proof the country with a publicly owned energy company, but we can’t wait for a general election to tackle the immediate crisis in our borough. It’s clear that relying on fossil fuels is no long-term plan.

We currently have 11,000 of our people using food banks. This summer, the major droughts followed by floods in Waltham Forest brought home to every one of us that we are the first generation to feel the effects of climate change but the last that can make a real difference. It hits those who are on the lowest incomes and the most vulnerable, hardest.

In this complete absence of support, we’ve stepped in. Labour-run Waltham Forest is using our money wisely to keep our residents safe and warm. Other councils are stepping up to the challenge in similar circumstances to us and we share successful interventions. Local government is stronger united, and we collectively stand up to claims that there is more “fat to be trimmed” when we are operating on shoestring budgets.

We are targeting our household support this winter at helping residents cut their fuel bills. Waltham Forest has the fourth highest fuel poverty rate in London and the number one concern I hear from residents is about fuel bills. Half the borough’s carbon emissions come from domestic energy use. When I hosted a webinar and Q&A for residents about the cost of living, it was clear that people are severely concerned about heating and energy. We had over 100 questions including people asking about whether to prioritise hot showers or hot food. Our residents need warm homes and lower bills this winter.

There is absolutely no time to wait. We are investing £600,000 into helping residents to retrofit their homes. Due to the increase in electricity prices, we received a windfall dividend from our publicly owned waste authority. This money means thousands of families will have help this winter, but also every winter to come, with thicker loft insulation and draught-proof windows. The best solutions are not a sticking plaster, but long-term investment into energy efficient homes. That is the only way our residents will feel the benefits, for good.

Thousands of families will see savings of up to £175 a year. We know that the most vulnerable need a little bit more help, so we are supporting them with free installation of these resources too. Other households will be able to draw from a pot of £200,000 in materials and cost-of-living advice from specialist advisors.

We know that this winter, our council needs to go further and faster than we have before. We are rolling out a winter safety net that includes community living rooms in neighbourhoods across the borough. Food banks will receive additional support and our fantastic community and voluntary sector – who have been there for residents day in, day out through this crisis – will be supported to help residents even more effectively.

The best policy, however, is ineffective if we don’t make sure our residents know about it. We are dropping a pamphlet through every door and launching a new digital wellbeing directory so that every single Waltham Forest resident knows that help is there if they need it. Our councillors know their communities best and they will be taking our campaign to the doorstep, to ward surgeries and to their casework.

In Waltham Forest, we know effective public services save lives. We were the first to develop our ‘Mini Holland‘ work that reduced car usage, improved air pollution and when independently studied was proved to increase the life expectancy of children in the borough by six weeks. Helping the most vulnerable cut down on energy bills will save lives, and that’s why we are so proud to be a Labour council in power, helping people to improve their circumstances not just today but for the long-term.

We are proud of this work. It’s innovative and it’s what our residents want. This action now will continue to ensure warmer homes and lower bills for months and years to come. These solutions will see us through this difficult time and will make our residents ready for the future. It’s nothing less than what our residents deserve right now.