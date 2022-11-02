Labour MP denounces ITV for making drama series about plot to murder her

Labour’s Rosie Cooper has denounced ITV for using her as a “marketing tool” after the broadcaster made a TV drama about the failed far-right plot to murder her.

Neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw admitted in 2018 that he had plotted to murder the Labour MP the previous year, including purchasing a 48cm knife. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, with a minimum term of 20 years.

Addressing MPs today, Cooper revealed that she has been in touch with Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle “many, many times” about death threats “all piggy-backing on the original threat”.

She added: “There is one case with the Director of Public Prosecutions right now. And how many more will come from this stupid, stupid, stupid series?”

ITV’s five-part drama, The Walk-In, started last month and covers how the murder plot against Cooper was foiled when a former National Front member-turned-Hope Not Hate activist got a tip-off about the threat to the MP.

Cooper – who announced in September that she was resigning as MP for West Lancashire to take up a position within the NHS – said she was “appalled at ITV’s recent treatment of the threats to MPs”.

“I’ve been used as a marketing tool by both Hope Not Hate and ITV. What excuse is there for a press release that says, “Who is Rosie Cooper, and who wanted to murder her”? There is no defence to that,” the Labour frontbencher argued.

ITV said it was “sympathetic to the horrific ordeal Rosie Cooper MP has experienced”, adding: “We’d like to point out that this has never been the emphasis of our press and marketing around the series, The Walk-In. The series has never been described in this way in any ITV press release.”

“The Walk-In is an important story which we believe is overwhelmingly in the public interest to broadcast. We always conduct the making of these series carefully and responsibly,” ITV said.

Cooper said: “Let’s test the public interest defence to their despicable behaviour. And I call on Hope Not Hate and ITV to donate all monies and profits generated from this TV series both here and abroad. Every single penny should go to The Jo Cox Foundation. We should not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

A Hope Not Hate spokesperson said the organisation was “disappointed” to hear Cooper’s words, adding: “This ITV drama and documentary highlight the very real danger of far-right extremism – especially for those in public life.

“Since the broadcast, we’ve had several current and former members of the organised far right get in touch to seek support leaving the far right as well as concerned members of the public who have asked for support for family members who have been radicalised.”

Cooper, who has represented West Lancashire in parliament since 2005, announced she was stepping down as an MP to take up the role of chair of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, triggering a by-election in the seat.

She said in a statement: “The decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul searching and reflection. The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

The MP declared that it had been an “incredible honour and privilege” to serve the constituency for 17 years, adding: “I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.”