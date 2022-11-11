Rayner: Raab bullying accusations ‘raise more questions’ about PM’s judgement

Angela Rayner has argued that “deeply troubling” accusations of bullying by Dominic Raab during his previous term as Justice Secretary “raise yet more questions about Rishi Sunak’s judgement”.

The Guardian reported today that civil servants working at the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) were offered “respite or a route out” of the department when Raab was reappointed as Justice Secretary last month due to concerns some staff were still traumatised by his behaviour during his previous time in the role.

Commenting on the reports, the deputy Labour leader said: “These deeply troubling accusations of bullying and intimidation raise yet more questions about Rishi Sunak’s judgement.

“The Prime Minister must come clean on what he knew about these allegations when he reappointed Dominic Raab as deputy Prime Minister as well as Justice Secretary, and they must be investigated urgently and independently.

“With each new scandal and grubby deal, it becomes more obvious that he is a weak leader, who puts party management before the national interest.

“He claimed zero tolerance for bullying, promised a government of integrity and pledged to urgently appoint an ethics adviser, yet is falling far short on every promise. Rishi Sunak is already showing he is not just failing to stop the rot but letting it fester.”

Sources told The Guardian that departmental officials met with civil servants working in the Justice Secretary’s private office and acknowledged that staff may be feeling anxious about Raab’s behaviour. Some staff were reportedly in tears during the meeting, with several choosing to move to different positions in the department.

Multiple sources told the paper that Raab had created a “culture of fear” when he first held the role of Justice Secretary between September 2021 and September 2022. Raab was reportedly warned by permanent secretary Antonia Romeo on his return to the department that he must treat staff professionally and with respect.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service. The deputy Prime Minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.”

Gavin Williamson resigned as a minister on Tuesday following allegations of bullying, including that he told a civil servant to “slit your throat” and sent threatening messages to Wendy Morton while she was chief whip. An inquiry into Morton’s complaint is currently underway.

According to PoliticsHome, Sunak was made aware that there was a complaint against Williamson related to “bullying and misogyny” and received advice not to appoint Williamson to cabinet “until the complaint was withdrawn or resolved”.

Sunak is also under pressure over his decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as Home Secretary upon entering Downing Street, just six days after she resigned from the position reportedly over a data breach.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper declared that Braverman’s reappointment was the “same old Tory chaos” and accused Sunak of making a “grubby deal” to ensure his victory in the Conservative leadership contest.

Braverman backed Sunak for the leadership the day before the deadline for endorsements. It is understood that she had been in talks with Sunak and Boris Johnson’s campaigns – with both attempting to win her support.