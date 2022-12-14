Ex-Tory Wakeford apologises for asylum seekers “shopping trolley” comment

Christian Wakeford has apologised for comments he made in relation to asylum seekers while serving as a Conservative MP.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate this morning, the Bury South MP said that he had been “wrong” to say that asylum seekers travel through several safe countries before reaching the UK with a “shopping trolley as to what they want”.

“Close to 18 months ago, I was in a debate on the nationality and borders bill. In that debate, I said that asylum seekers travel through many safe countries and that they essentially have a shopping trolley as to what they want as economic migrants. And I want to go on record, here Mr Chairman, and say it’s important to admit when you are wrong,” he said.

“I was wrong and I’m sorry for that. Every weak government uses scapegoats and as we continued to see even yesterday, with the Prime Minister’s statement, asylum seekers have been one of for [sic] this government for far too long. I am sorry for playing my part in that narrative as well.

“These people aren’t arbritary numbers for newspaper editors to froth at the mouth about or to stoke the fire of intolerance. They’re human beings and we all need to remember this. They’ve had their hopes and dreams for them, their children, they’ve had them dashed but they still have their hope.”

Wakeford welcomed the controversial nationality and borders bill last year, calling it “the cornerstone” of the government’s plan for immigration. He said it would deliver “the most comprehensive reform in decades” of the “broken asylum system”.

The then Tory MP said Labour “no longer represents those [Red Wall] working-class communities” on immigration and asylum seekers were “not just travelling through one safe country” but “have a shopping trolley as to what they want”.

Wakeford criticised Labour MPs’ opposition to mass deportations, describing the opposition party as “more concerned about stopping the deportation of foreign criminals than keeping our streets safe”.

He left the Tories and defected to the Labour Party earlier this year. He has since joined the shadow team and been appointed as Labour’s candidate in Bury South without going through the usual trigger-ballot process.

A Momentum spokesperson described the decision to confirm Wakeford – who they highlighted has voted against workers’ rights and domestic abuse victims accessing benefits irrespective of immigration status – as the next Labour candidate without local members being given a vote as a “democratic disgrace”.