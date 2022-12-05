Four more Labour parliamentary candidates selected this weekend

Four more Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) chose their next parliamentary candidates over the weekend. Sheffield Central CLP met to chose a successor to Paul Blomfield, who announced he was stepping down as MP back in February, while members in Bolsover, High Peak and Rother Valley voted for their candidate to face their incumbent Tory MPs at the next election.

Members in Bournemouth East and Gloucester also took part in hustings over the weekend, but their candidates have yet to be confirmed as postal votes have been delayed by the postal strike, LabourList understands.

Here’s a quick look at the candidates selected…

Bolsover

Jerry Hague has been selected as the next candidate for Bolsover. Hague is a former solicitor, who has worked on behalf of individuals and trade unions. He has campaigned in Bolsover to secure support for ex-miners impacted by illnesses associated with working in the mines, as well as for fair pensions for ex-miners and their widows. He has also run a support group for victims of exposure to asbestos. Hague contested Sherwood at the 2019 election, coming in second behind the Tory candidate. His endorsements included the Usdaw, National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the FBU.

LabourList understands Hague was selected ahead of Davy Jones in second and Natalie Fleet in third. Tweeting following the result, Hague said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the [prospective parliamentary candidate] for Bolsover at the hustings today where there was a great turn out of 150 members in addition to the postal votes. The next campaign now starts to win Bolsover back for Labour and renew our country under a Labour government.”

High Peak

Local members in High Peak picked Jon Pearce as their next candidate. Pearce is an employment lawyer, predominantly working in the health and social care and charity sectors, and a member of the Society of Labour Lawyers. He previously worked as a constituency and regional organiser for Labour and subsequently as a policer officer with the national policy team. His endorsements included UNISON and the GMB.

Pearce reportedly won selection on the second round, defeating runner-up Claire Vibert by 237 votes to 166. Commenting following the result, Pearce said: “Hugely honoured to be selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for High Peak! Thank you so much to local party members – together, we can deliver the change High Peak so desperately needs.”

Rother Valley

Dominic Beck was selected by Rother Valley CLP as its next candidate. Beck has served as a councillor on Rotherham council since 2011, representing Wales ward. He is currently the council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, having first been appointed to the cabinet in 2016.

Beck reportedly won selection by just five votes, beating runner-up Jake Richards by 117 votes to 112. He said in a tweet following the announcement: “I’m absolutely delighted and humbled to be chosen to contest the Rother Valley for the Labour Party at the next general election. Rother Valley, my home and where I have lived all my life, deserves better than this chaotic Tory government.”

Sheffield Central

Abtisam Mohamed was chosen by members in Sheffield Central. Mohamed has served as a councillor on Sheffield City Council since 2016, representing Firth Park ward. She was previously the council’s lead for education. She first qualified as a teacher and then trained as a lawyer. In 2014, she founded her own law practice to provide legal advice and representation to vulnerable people in Sheffield. Her endorsements included Unite, incumbent MP Paul Blomfield and former Labour MP for Sheffield Brightside and now peer David Blunkett.

Mohamed reportedly won selection with 433 votes ahead of Eddie Izzard in second place on 175. Commenting following the result, Mohamed said: “I’d just like to say a huge thank you to every member in Sheffield who has supported me. I’ve had so many conversations with members over the last few weeks, and each one has been useful, enriching and challenging. I’d expect nothing less from Labour members!”