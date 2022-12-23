Government accused of failing veterans as “shocking” UC figures emerge

Labour has accused the government of “failing our service community” as the opposition party’s analysis of official figures suggests that as many as 80,000 veterans could be claiming Universal Credit (UC).

Commenting on analysis of Department of Work and Pensions figures, which show that 43,500 of all UC claimants reported that they had previously served in the armed forces while 3,400 are currently serving, Labour’s Rachel Hopkins argued that “those prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country safe should not have to rely on benefits or charitable support to get by”.

She added: “Ministers’ broken promises on employment support undermines our country’s moral responsibility to support its service personnel. Our veterans have served our country proudly, now the government must get off the sidelines to deliver the support it deserves this winter. Our veterans have more than earned it.”

The department’s figures reflect information for around 56% of the caseload and charities have warned that the actual number could be much higher. The Royal British Legion recently announced emergency grants for veterans and serving personnel after seeing a 20% increase in requests for support in the last year.

Help for Heroes noted a 28% rise in the number of referrals for grant funding support compared to the previous year. The charity paid out an average of £150 to help with food costs in the first half of the year, but that has since risen to £406.

A government spokesperson insisted that it is “committed to ensuring those who serve and have served this country are cared for”, adding: “UC is an in work benefit and is made up of different elements such as the previous child tax credit, therefore there are a number of reasons as to why someone may claim universal credit.”

The government published its ‘Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan’ in January. Labour criticised the proposals, however, for cutting funding for key schemes, such as ensuring there are Armed Forces Champions in JobCentres. Then shadow veterans minister Stephanie Peacock described it as an “action plan with little action”.