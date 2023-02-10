Labour holds West Lancashire as Ashley Dalton secures majority of 8,326

Labour’s Ashley Dalton has been elected as the MP for West Lancashire, securing 62.3% of the vote and a majority of 8,326 while the Tories recorded their worst ever result in the seat.

Dalton succeeds Labour’s Rosie Cooper as the constituency’s MP. Cooper announced in September that she was stepping down after 17 years to take up the position of chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Dalton previously worked in local government, including spending 17 years working for Southend-on-Sea council. She is a trainer with the Labour Women’s Network and, prior to launching her election campaign, worked part-time for a Lancashire charity. She grew up in Leyland in Lancashire.

In her acceptance speech this morning, Dalton said: “Tonight, the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoken on behalf of the country. They’ve sent a message to this Conservative government.

“They do not have confidence in them to govern or the Prime Minister to lead. Prime Minister, your government has no ideas or a plan to address the big issues facing our country, like the record levels of child poverty and people dying waiting for ambulances.”

“The people of West Lancashire have put their trust in Keir Starmer’s Labour. We’ve provided hope – a hope that we can build a better Britain, which means a better Lancashire,” she added.

West Lancashire

LAB: 62.3% (+10.2)

CON: 25.4% (-10.9)

REF: 4.4% (+0.1)

LDEM: 4.1% (-0.8)

GRN: 2.9% (+0.5)

MRLP: 0.9% (+0.9)

Turnout: 31.4%

Labour HOLD

Dalton won the by-election ahead of Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, who received 5,742 votes – the worst result the Tory Party has ever recorded in the seat.

Labour has held West Lancashire at every election since 1992. Cooper was first elected to represent the constituency in 2005 and won the seat for a fifth time at the 2019 election with a majority of 8,336.

The former MP announced in a statement in September that she would be standing down to take up her new role in the NHS. She said it had been an “incredible honour and privilege” to serve the people of West Lancashire for 17 years, adding: “I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.”

Cooper noted in her statement that the announcement would “come as a surprise” to many people as she had recently secured reselection as Labour’s candidate for West Lancashire at the next general election.

She said: “The decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection. The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

Neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw admitted in 2018 that he had plotted to murder Cooper the previous year, including purchasing a 48cm knife. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, with a minimum term of 20 years.

Commenting on Cooper’s announcement, Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Rosie’s commitment to West Lancashire has been inspiring.

“As well as championing her constituents for 17 years, she paved the way for the deaf community and future generations by securing the British Sign Language Act. I wish her all the best in her new role and for the future.”

Dalton’s victory follows two Labour by-election wins in December. Andrew Western was elected as MP for Stretford and Urmston, securing 69.4% of the vote and a majority of 9,906. He replaced Kate Green, who stepped down in November after being nominated as Greater Manchester’s deputy mayor for policing and crime.

Sam Dixon won the City of Chester by-election with a majority of 10,974 votes. The by-election was triggered following Chris Matheson’s resignation after the parliamentary watchdog recommended that he be suspended from the Commons for “serious sexual misconduct”.