TUC says Tories overseen insecure work “explosion” as zero-hours contracts soar

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak has accused the government of overseeing a “huge explosion in insecure jobs” after it was revealed that zero-hours contracts hit a record high in the final quarter of 2022.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released its latest labour market statistics today, which found that there were 1,133,441 people employed on a zero-hours contract in October to December 2022 – the highest total on record.

Nowak said: “Zero-hours contracts have no place in modern Britain. They allow workers to be treated like disposable labour. They should be banned along with other exploitative working practices like fire and rehire.

“The Conservatives promised to make Britain the best country in the world to work in. But they have presided over a huge explosion in insecure jobs and are now attacking a host of other workers’ rights – including the right to strike.”

The Resolution Foundation said the increase in zero-hours contracts has been concentrated on the young and in hospitality. According to its analysis, other sectors that saw an increase in the use of zero-hours contracts in recent years included retail and health and social work.

The think tank noted that there has been a fall in economic inactivity since last summer but added that the accompanying rise in zero-hours contracts is a “reminder of the need to boost the quality not just the quantity of work”.

Also commenting on the ONS report, GMB general secretary Gary Smith said: “This government is making history for all the wrong reasons. Rishi Sunak is presiding over a tidal wave of insecure work, and exploitative zero-hours employment is higher than ever.

“The economy is stalling and his answer is to launch a bonfire of workers’ rights while other countries get with ending these contracts for good. Zero-hours contracts are a key part of a broken employment model in sectors from social care to retail. It’s time for a government that will fight for workers’ rights.”

Labour has pledged to ban zero-hours contracts as part of its new deal for working people. It has also set out plans to outlaw fire and rehire and end qualifying periods for basic rights, including unfair dismissal, sick pay and parental leave, to give employees rights at work from day one.

The party has committed to bringing the new deal forward in its first 100 days in government. In an article for LabourList in October, Angela Rayner said: “In government, Labour will strengthen workers’ rights and make Britain work for working for people.

“Labour has a long and proud history of being the party not just of working people, but for working people. Everyone deserves a job they can live on and build a life on, no matter who they are or what job they do. Our ambition to ensure a fair day’s pay for a day’s work is core to our values.”

Writing for LabourList on Monday for HeartUnions week, director of Labour Unions Helen Pearce described the new deal – which was drawn up in partnership with Labour’s affiliated unions – as a “comprehensive plan to improve the lives of working people by strengthening individual and collective rights”.

Pearce declared that the new deal is a “key part of our route to winning the next election”, adding: “To gain the support of the broad coalition of voters that we need to unite in order to win, we have to demonstrate that we understand voters’ lives and can be trusted to improve them.

“In the midst of a wages crisis, our practical plan to raise wages and make Britain work for working people must be at the heart of our offer to the public.”