On menopause, Labour’s priorities are clear– unlike the government’s

When the Labour Party announced ground-breaking support for perimenopausal and menopausal women in the workplace last week, it showed a stark contrast to the current government who have, time and time again, undervalued and overlooked this area of women’s health.

A 500 day wait for the implementation of the HRT Prepayment Certificate for women in England, ongoing shortages of some of the most widely used HRT products, and a UK wide Menopause Taskforce that has only met twice in the last eighteen months, the last time being in June 2022 – all clear signs that support and services for menopausal women are not a priority for the Department for Health and Social Care.

With an estimated 13 million menopausal women in the country, this is not a group that can simply be ignored. We are living longer, and we are working longer, but we can only keep doing that if the right support is in place. Research carried out last year by the Fawcett Society found that one in ten women were leaving their jobs and a further 14% were reducing their hours as they struggled to manage their symptoms and continue to maintain productivity levels. These are loyal and experienced employees, and the impact that their loss to the workforce has on businesses is enormous.

Over recent months I have been contacted by and visited many organisations, large and small, who have already sought to make change. The pride these employers take in championing menopause awareness in the workplace always puts a smile on my face. After too many years of the word being whispered in hushed tones like some dirty little secret that women should feel ashamed to talk about, it is truly delightful to listen to the proactive change that is happening across a growing number of sectors.

So, the commitment made by the Labour Party last week, to enhance menopause awareness in the workplace, when in government, by requiring all firms with a workforce of more than 250 people to set out Menopause Action Plans, is most welcome. Whilst, it cannot be a stand alone pledge, as part of the party’s bigger plans to better support menopausal women, it shows the understanding and foresight that simple adjustments will benefit women, businesses, and the economy.

When I introduced my Private Members Bill back in October 2021, the government made a commitment to improve support and services for those suffering symptoms of the menopause. Eighteen months on, it is disappointing how little has actually changed and that is why it is vital that we push forward and show working women that they are respected and that they have our support.

This week is International Women’s Day, and whilst it shouldn’t take a specially allocated day to acknowledge the contribution that women make in society, it does act as a reminder that we should be doing more to champion each other and to ensure that our health and wellbeing is a priority. It is the very reason I started campaigning for improved menopause diagnosis, treatment,and services and why I am delighted to support the commitment that the Labour Party have made to ensuring menopause awareness in workplaces is standard practice for future generations.

Of course, there is more to do, and this alone will not be enough to keep women mentally and physically well and support them through the menopause. But with improved training for medical practitioners, better access to treatment and the huge advances that have been made by grassroots campaigners in recent years on public awareness, the addition of enhanced workplace support will be widely welcomed. It will enable women to remain in the workforce, help businesses to retain staff and reduce the cost to the public purse which, in turn, will boost the economy.

This commitment shows that a future Labour government will prioritise women’s health, will proactively support working women and will work collectively to ensure that menopause awareness is widespread across society.