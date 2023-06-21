‘Labour is listening to veterans let down by this Tory government’

From the response to the invasion of Ukraine to deployments during the Covid-19 pandemic, our armed forces are essential to the country’s safety and security. During Armed Forces Week, we in the Labour Party thank our armed forces for all they do to keep Britain safe. Labour MPs have been standing up for the armed forces community in parliament this week, from attending ceremonial events to pressing the government to support veterans in Westminster Hall.

We’re listening to veterans to ensure our offer reflects their experience

The armed forces community will always be part of the Labour Party. We can look back to our historic victory in 1945 that resulted in the election of the transformative Attlee government. We promised our armed forces personnel that, for their heroic service during World War Two, they would be rewarded when they returned home with housing, health and education.

Labour continues to be deeply proud of our armed forces personnel, veterans and their families for the enormous contribution they make to our country. Our long-standing connection is built on our respect for their public service and recognition of their sacrifices. It is people from our communities that serve – our family, friends and neighbours – and we have a duty to support them when they transition from service into civilian life.

Ahead of the next general election, Labour must show that, in government, we will renew Britain’s moral contract with our forces. As part of this, the Labour shadow defence team this year launched the Veterans’ Voice campaign, a nationwide listening campaign to help ensure our plans reflect the real-life experiences of veterans and their families. Veterans’ Voice sessions are being held by MPs, prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs), Labour councillors and local parties to engage with local service communities.

It’s been brilliant to join sessions and hear directly from veterans, their families and local organisations, including sessions led by PPC Shaun Davies in Telford and by the new leader of Stoke-on-Trent council, councillor Jane Ashworth, and PPC Gareth Snell. What has been clear from Veterans’ Voice sessions so far is the Conservatives have utterly failed to deliver the support our veterans deserve.

Veterans feel let down by the Tories – Labour will right this wrong

After 13 years under a Conservative government, veterans have told us they feel overlooked and let down. The government’s record is one of missed mental health waiting times, slashing of specialist employment support and a botched roll-out of veteran ID cards. Not to mention many veterans struggling to access compensation through the armed forces compensation scheme.

Like the rest of society, they are also forced to suffer the impact of the Conservatives’ mismanagement of our economy and the NHS. Our veterans deserve a government that will get off the sidelines and deliver the support they deserve.

The next Labour government will right the wrongs of the past 13 years. We have committed to fully incorporating the Armed Forces Covenant into law, bringing down waiting times for veterans’ mental health services and scrapping visa fees for non-UK veterans and their dependents if they have served for four years or more.

As Labour activists and representatives join Armed Forces Week celebrations across the country, we are committed to standing side by side with veterans and their families, working to fulfil the important promises our society makes to those who serve.