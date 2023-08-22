‘Our new training programme hopes to make politics better and more diverse’

While we may not yet be in government in Westminster, Labour is in leadership right now across the country, making a real difference to the lives of ordinary people. Councillors deliver many of the services – and make many of the decisions – that matter the most to their local communities.

Each day, Labour councillors are working hard for the communities they represent and put their values at the forefront of everything they do – but we still have further to go. At the Labour Party, we won’t rest until people everywhere see themselves reflected in their elected politicians.

Our elected representatives are not diverse enough

Some highly diverse communities are still not reflected in diverse elected representatives – and this is an issue for local decision-making. In 2022, only 8% of elected councillors were from an ethnic minority background, just over half the percentage black and minority people make up of the country’s overall population. The vast majority of councillors from black and minority ethnic backgrounds may be from the Labour Party, but there is more work to do.

That’s why we’re launching ‘People like me’, a training programme to tackle the barriers to greater diversity among local councillors with the hope of inspiring new waves people of black and minority ethnic backgrounds to stand in the local elections in 2024 and 2025.

Local government needs people from all communities

When I first became leader of Oldham Council in 2021, I was proud to be the first Muslim woman to do so, not just in Oldham, but in the whole of the North of England. It hasn’t always been easy, and as a Muslim woman of Pakistani heritage, I’ve experienced first-hand the obstacles faced by people from ethnic minorities in standing for elected office.

But that can’t – and won’t – deter us. I’m incredibly proud of my heritage but always say that before anything else I’m a born and bred Oldhamer, representing everyone who lives in this borough to get the best services now and to build the best future for the town.

Oldham is undoubtedly a town that needs people of all communities, ethnicities and backgrounds to come together and build that new future and to fight for it.

Bringing people together in that way is immeasurably harder if people don’t feel represented, if they don’t see people like them making decisions, being part of shaping the future. As a councillor, residents can rely on me to be their voice when making vital decisions and as council leader, I hope I can inspire others to put themselves forward.

We can make a real difference in who stands for election

With the ‘People Like Me’ training programme, we hope to make a real difference to who stands in the local elections in 2024 and 2025. Better representation means better decision making and in turn improves the community as a whole.

Through the course we’ll provide practical support to empower and train people from Black, asian and other ethnic minorities to stand as Labour councillors, and they will join a network of talented members and community activists across the country.

The course will help to explain the selection process, answer questions about the role of a councillor and encourage you to use your skills, talents and experiences to serve your community. As well as training sessions – including webinars, drop-ins and other activities – the programme will provide valuable networking opportunities essential in building a more diverse cohort of elected members.

If you’re a Labour member who is Black, asian or from another ethnic minority and you want to stand in the upcoming local elections and change your local community for the better – put yourself forward and apply for the ‘People Like Me’ programme. Together, we can change what politics looks like.