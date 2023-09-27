‘How a Co-operative agenda will shape the next Labour government’s plans’

Whether it’s our crumbling schools, record hospital waitings lists or even our weakening economy, there’s a growing feeling in this country that things just aren’t working anymore; this country is crying out for change. So it’s of no surprise that the Co-operative Party decided to focus our annual conference this weekend on the theme of ‘Ambition for Change’.

Together with the Labour Party, the Co-operative Party is already working towards the next general election with our vision to build a better Britain. This year’s conference was a chance to step right into the heart of our priorities for the next Labour and Co-operative government and how we can deliver change created everywhere, by everyone, for everyone.

It’s time for a new political and economic approach. One which creates a greener, fairer, more equal country which puts communities back into the driving seat. And, fortunately, the co-operative movement can offer exactly that.

A co-operative approach can transform our economy for the better

As a party, we know the benefits of having a more co-operative approach to our society – helping to build an economy that is more productive, more resilient and more equal. But to do that, we must grow our sector. We were pleased that Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds recommitted to the aim to double the size of the co-operative sector under a Labour government. But not only that, we talked about how, if we get the chance in government we so desperately need, he will be the first Co-operative Business Secretary this country has ever seen.

We also heard from Welsh government minister Vaughan Gething on how the Welsh Labour government is building a better economy by doubling the number of employee-owned businesses and also from economist Miatta Fahnbulleh on how co-operatives can help build community power together.

Our party also has huge ambition for change in the energy sector

However, our ambition for change doesn’t stop there. We have huge ambition for change in our energy sector. For too long, we’ve relied on energy produced and owned abroad, empowering oligarchs while multinational oil and gas companies make record profits. With prices reaching record highs, there has never been a more important moment to invest in cheap, clean renewable energy, produced and owned right here in the UK.

That’s why together with the Labour Party, the Co-operative Party has developed the local power plan which will invest up to a billion pounds annually in green energy schemes, with £400m earmarked for community-owned energy – creating up to a million new owners of energy, marking a massive shift in who owns and benefits from energy generation in the UK. We spoke to Labour’s Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband on how this plan can solve many of the crises we currently face as a country as well as create jobs, build communities and drive energy security.

Our ambitions for the energy sector must aim for more and they can’t wait for a Labour government to act. Scottish Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Just Transition Sarah Boyack talked about how we can create a community-owned energy revolution in Scotland, and Emma Bridge from Community Energy England outlined the need for change to help the sector to grow.

A Labour-Co-op government can deliver a better Britain for all

The problems our country faces don’t end there. Too many people are starting to feel powerless and, with another familiar high street brand soon to be lost from our town centres, along with the jobs and livelihoods that depends on it, communities want more power. On Saturday, I spoke to the Labour and Co-operative mayoral candidate for the North East Kim McGuinness on pushing power out into communities by giving local people a greater say and stake in the place they call home.

After 13 wasted years under the Conservatives, Britain desperately needs change. But, as you can see, there is hope. The Co-operative Party has the ideas not to just change the country but fundamentally create a new economic settlement to rewire our society for good.

With membership at a record high, and with more than 1,600 Co-operative councillors from Edinburgh to Exeter, we’re already starting to install our principles right across the country. Alongside doing even more in local government, we now just need a Labour and Co-operative government in No 10 to deliver a better Britain for all.