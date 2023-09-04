Home

Labour reshuffle news: Full shadow cabinet and frontbench as shakeup unfolds

Labour leader Keir Starmer has begun shaking up his shadow cabinet and frontbench in a long-anticipated reshuffle today, just as MPs return to Westminster following the summer recess.

Here is the full list of Labour’s top team as it stands, and we’ll keep adding updates here when we get or see them on who’s in, out or switched around this week.

Major changes unveiled so far include moving Angela Rayner from the Cabinet Office brief to the Levelling Up brief.

If we’ve missed any, let us know at [email protected].

The full Labour shadow cabinet

Keir Starmer – Leader of the Opposition

Angela Rayner – Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Strategic Lead for Labour’s New Deal for Working People, Shadow First Secretary of State, and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work

Anneliese Dodds – Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Party Chair and Chair of Labour Policy Review

Shabana Mahmood – National Campaign Coordinator Shadow Justice Secretary

Rachel Reeves – Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

Pat McFadden – Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Co-ordinator

Darren Jones – Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury

David Lammy – Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Yvette Cooper – Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department

Bridget Phillipson – Shadow Secretary of State for Education

Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government &, Shadow Cabinet Member for International Development

Nick Thomas-Symonds – Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Shadow Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office

John Healey – Shadow Secretary of State for Defence

Jonathan Ashworth –Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions  Shadow Paymaster General

Rosena Allin-Khan – Shadow Minister for Mental Health 

Jonathan Reynolds – Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy Trade

Ed Miliband – Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero

Steve Reed – Shadow Secretary of State for Justice  Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Wes Streeting – Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Lucy Powell–  Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport  Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Jim McMahon – Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs 

Louise Haigh – Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

Preet Kaur Gill – Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development

Jo Stevens – Shadow Secretary of State for Wales

Ian Murray – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland

Peter Kyle –Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland  Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Hilary Benn– Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Emily Thornberry – Shadow Attorney General

Ellie Reeves – Deputy National Campaign Co-ordinator

Jenny Chapman – Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office

Thangam Debbonaire – Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Leader of the House of Lords

Alan Campbell – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons

Lord (Roy) Kennedy – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords

The full Labour shadow frontbench – by department

Those with new roles are in bold; roles removed have been struck out.

Keir Starmer – Leader of the Opposition

Angela Rayner – Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Strategic Lead for Labour’s New Deal for Working People

Anneliese Dodds – Party Chair, Chair of Labour Policy Review and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities

Jessica Morden – Leader of the Opposition’s Parliamentary Private Secretary

Florence Eshalomi – Deputy Leader’s Parliamentary Private Secretary

Chris Elmore – Parliamentary Lead for the Labour Party Chair

Business and Industrial Strategy

Jonathan Reynolds – Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Spokesperson

Seema Malhotra – Shadow Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets

Chi Onwurah – Shadow Minister for Science, Research and Innovation

Bill Esterson – Shadow Minister for Business and Industry

Justin Madders – Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and Protections

Lord (Steve) Bassam – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Judith) Blake – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Wilf) Stevenson – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Sonny) Leong – Shadow Spokesperson

Climate Change and Net Zero

Ed Miliband MP – Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero

Alan Whitehead – Shadow Energy Minister

Kerry McCarthy – Shadow Minister for Climate Change

Lord (Chris) Lennie – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Judith) Blake – Shadow Spokesperson

Cabinet Office

Angela Rayner – Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster 

Pat McFadden – Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office

Fleur Anderson – Shadow Paymaster General

Rachel Hopkins – Shadow Cabinet Office Minister

Florence Eshalomi -Shadow Cabinet Office Minister

Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Roy) Kennedy – Shadow Spokesperson

Alex Norris – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Spokesperson

Future of Work

Angela Rayner – Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work Strategic Lead for Labour’s New Deal for Working People

Justin Madders – Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and the Labour Market (joint with BEIS)

Imran Hussain – Shadow Minister for Work

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Lucy Powell -Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Thangam Debbonaire -Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Stephanie Peacock – Shadow Minister for Media, Data, and Digital Infrastructure

Jeff Smith – Shadow Minister for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Music

Alex Davies-Jones – Shadow Minister for Tech, Gambling, and the Digital Economy

Barbara Keeley – Shadow Minister for Arts and Civil Society

Baroness (Gillian) Merron – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Steve) Bassam – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Wilf) Stevenson – Shadow Spokesperson

Education

Bridget Phillipson – Shadow Secretary of State for Education

Stephen Morgan – Shadow Schools Minister

Matthew Western – Shadow Minister for Higher Education

Toby Perkins – Shadow Minister for FE and Skills

Helen Hayes – Shadow Minister for Children & Early Years

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Fiona) Twycross – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Glenys) Thornton – Shadow Spokesperson (until summer recess)

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Jim McMahon – Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Steve Reed – Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Daniel Zeichner – Shadow Minister for Food, Farming and Fisheries

Ruth Jones – Shadow Minister for Agri-Innovation and Climate Adaptation

Alex Sobel – Shadow Minister for Nature Recovery and the Domestic Environment

Baroness (Ruth) Anderson – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Sue) Hayman – Shadow Spokesperson

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

David Lammy – Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Lisa Nandy – Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development

Preet Gill – Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development

Fabian Hamilton – Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament, Latin America and the Caribbean

Stephen Doughty – Shadow Minister for Europe and the Americas

Catherine West – Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific

Lyn Brown – Shadow Minister for Africa

Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Spokesperson

Janet Daby – Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Parliamentary Private Secretary

Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson

Stephen Doughty – Shadow Spokesperson

Wayne David – Shadow Spokesperson

Health and Social Care

Wes Streeting – Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Rosena Allin-Khan – Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health

Liz Kendall – shadow minister for social care

Andrew Gwynne – Shadow Minister for Public Health

Feryal Clark – Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Patient Safety

Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler – Shadow Spokesperson (Social Care)

Baroness (Gillian) Merron – Shadow Spokesperson

Karin Smyth – Shadow Spokesperson (Maternity cover)

Ashley Dalton – Health and Social Care Parliamentary Private Secretary

Home Office

Yvette Cooper -Shadow Home Secretary

Sarah Jones – Shadow Policing Minister

Holly Lynch – Shadow Minister for Security

Jess Phillips – Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding

Naz Shah – Shadow Minister for Crime Reduction

Stephen Kinnock – Shadow Minister for Immigration

Lord (Vernon) Coaker – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Fred) Ponsonby – Shadow Spokesperson

International Trade

Nick Thomas-Symonds – Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade 

Gareth Thomas – Shadow Minister for Trade Policy

Nia Griffith – Shadow Minister for Exports

Ruth Cadbury – Shadow Minister for International Trade

Law Officers

Emily Thornberry – Shadow Attorney General

Andy Slaughter – Shadow Solicitor General

Leader of the House of Commons

Thangam Debbonaire – Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Lucy Powell– Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Jessica Morden – Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons

Leader of House of Lords

Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Leader of the House of Lords

Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Lords

Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government

Angela Rayner – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government

Matthew Pennycook – Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning

Alex Norris – Shadow Minister for Levelling Up, Future of the Union and Elections

Sarah Owen – Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government and Faith

Paula Barker – Shadow Minister for Homelessness and Rough Sleeping

Baroness (Sue) Hayman – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Sharon) Taylor – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Wajid) Khan – Shadow Spokesperson

Ministry of Defence

John Healey – Shadow Secretary of State for Defence

Luke Pollard – Shadow Minister for the Armed Forces

Rachel Hopkins – Shadow Minister for Veterans and Defence People

Chris Evans – Shadow Minister for Procurement

Lord (Vernon) Coaker – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe – Shadow Spokesperson

Paulette Hamilton – Parliamentary Private Secretary

Ministry of Justice

Steve Reed- Shadow Secretary of State for Justice

Shabana Mahmood – Shadow Secretary of State for Justice

Ellie Reeves – Shadow Minister for Justice

Alex Cunningham – Shadow Minister for Courts and Sentencing

Anna McMorrin – Shadow Minister for Victims and Youth Justice

Afzal Khan – Shadow Minister for Legal Aid

Lord (Fred) Ponsonby – Shadow Spokesperson

Northern Ireland

Peter Kyle – Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Hilary Benn – Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Tonia Antoniazzi – Shadow Minister for Northern Ireland (joint with Whips Office)

Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson

Scotland

Ian Murray – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland

Liz Twist – Shadow Minister for Scotland (joint with Whips Office)

Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson

Transport

Louise Haigh – Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

Mike Kane – Shadow Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security

Tanmanjeet Dhesi – Shadow Rail Minister

Gill Furniss – Shadow Minister for Roads

Simon Lightwood – Shadow Transport Minister

Baroness (Sharon) Taylor – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe – Shadow Spokesperson

Treasury

Rachel Reeves – Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

Pat McFadden – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Darren Jones – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Tulip Siddiq – Shadow Economic Secretary

James Murray – Shadow Financial Secretary

Abena Oppong-Asare – Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury

Lord (Spencer) Livermore – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Spokesperson

Samantha Dixon – Parliamentary Private Secretary

Wales

Jo Stevens – Shadow Secretary of State for Wales

Gerald Jones – Shadow Minister for Wales (joint with Whips Office)

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox – Shadow Spokesperson

Women & Equalities

Anneliese Dodds – Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities

Yasmin Qureshi – Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities

Baroness (Glenys) Thornton – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Spokesperson

Work and Pensions

Jonathan Ashworth – Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions 

Liz Kendall – Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Alison McGovern – Shadow Minister for Employment

Vicky Foxcroft – Shadow minister for Disabled People

Karen Buck – Shadow Minister for Social Security

Matt Rodda – Shadow Minister for Pensions

Baroness (Maeve) Sherlock – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Glenys) Thornton – Shadow Spokesperson

Whips – House of Commons

Alan Campbell – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons

Lillian Greenwood – Opposition Deputy Chief Whip

Mark Tami – Opposition Pairing Whip

Jessica Morden – Shadow Vice Chamberlain of HM Household Whip (also Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons)

Chris Elmore – Opposition Whip (joint with Labour Party Chair, Parliamentary Lead)

Colleen Fletcher – Opposition Whip

Liz Twist – Opposition Whip (joint with Scotland)

Mary Glindon – Opposition Whip

Tonia Antoniazzi – Opposition Whip

Gerald Jones – Opposition Whip (joint with Wales)

Nav Mishra – Opposition Whip

Christian Wakeford – Opposition Whip

Taiwo Owatemi – Opposition Whip

Whips – House of Lords

Lord (Roy) Kennedy – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords

Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler – Opposition Deputy Chief Whip in House of Lords

Baroness (Judith) Blake – Opposition Whip

Baroness (Ruth) Anderson – Opposition Whip

Lord (Vernon) Coaker – Opposition Whip

Lord (Ray) Collins – Opposition Whip

Baroness (Sue) Hayman – Opposition Whip

Lord (Wajid) Khan – Opposition Whip

Lord (Chris) Lennie – Opposition Whip

Baroness (Gillian) Merron – Opposition Whip

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox – Opposition Whip

Lord (Sonny) Leong – Opposition Whip

Baroness (Sharon) Taylor – Opposition Whip

Baroness (Fiona) Twycross – Opposition Whip

Lord (Spencer) Livermore – Opposition Whip

 

 

 

