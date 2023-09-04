Labour reshuffle news: Full shadow cabinet and frontbench as shakeup unfolds

Keir Starmer – Leader of the Opposition

The full Labour shadow frontbench – by department

Those with new roles are in bold; roles removed have been struck out.

Keir Starmer – Leader of the Opposition

Angela Rayner – Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Strategic Lead for Labour’s New Deal for Working People

Anneliese Dodds – Party Chair, Chair of Labour Policy Review and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities

Jessica Morden – Leader of the Opposition’s Parliamentary Private Secretary

Florence Eshalomi – Deputy Leader’s Parliamentary Private Secretary

Chris Elmore – Parliamentary Lead for the Labour Party Chair

Business and Industrial Strategy

Jonathan Reynolds – Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Spokesperson

Seema Malhotra – Shadow Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets

Chi Onwurah – Shadow Minister for Science, Research and Innovation

Bill Esterson – Shadow Minister for Business and Industry

Justin Madders – Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and Protections

Lord (Steve) Bassam – Shadow Spokesperson

Baroness (Judith) Blake – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Wilf) Stevenson – Shadow Spokesperson

Lord (Sonny) Leong – Shadow Spokesperson