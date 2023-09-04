Labour reshuffle news: Full shadow cabinet and frontbench as shakeup unfolds

Labour leader Keir Starmer has begun shaking up his shadow cabinet and frontbench in a long-anticipated reshuffle today, just as MPs return to Westminster following the summer recess.
Here is the full list of Labour’s top team as it stands, and we’ll keep adding updates here when we get or see them on who’s in, out or switched around this week.
Major changes unveiled so far include moving Angela Rayner from the Cabinet Office brief to the Levelling Up brief.
If we’ve missed any, let us know at [email protected].
The full Labour shadow cabinet
Keir Starmer – Leader of the Opposition
Angela Rayner – Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Strategic Lead for Labour’s New Deal for Working People, Shadow First Secretary of State, and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work
Anneliese Dodds – Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Party Chair and Chair of Labour Policy Review
Shabana Mahmood – National Campaign Coordinator Shadow Justice Secretary
Rachel Reeves – Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
Pat McFadden – Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Co-ordinator
Darren Jones – Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury
David Lammy – Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
Yvette Cooper – Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department
Bridget Phillipson – Shadow Secretary of State for Education
Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government &, Shadow Cabinet Member for International Development
Nick Thomas-Symonds – Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Shadow Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office
John Healey – Shadow Secretary of State for Defence
Jonathan Ashworth –Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Shadow Paymaster General
Rosena Allin-Khan – Shadow Minister for Mental Health
Jonathan Reynolds – Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy Trade
Ed Miliband – Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero
Steve Reed – Shadow Secretary of State for Justice Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Wes Streeting – Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Lucy Powell– Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Shadow Leader of the House of Commons
Jim McMahon – Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Louise Haigh – Shadow Secretary of State for Transport
Preet Kaur Gill – Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development
Jo Stevens – Shadow Secretary of State for Wales
Ian Murray – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland
Peter Kyle –Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
Hilary Benn– Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Emily Thornberry – Shadow Attorney General
Ellie Reeves – Deputy National Campaign Co-ordinator
Jenny Chapman – Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office
Thangam Debbonaire – Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Leader of the House of Lords
Alan Campbell – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons
Lord (Roy) Kennedy – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords
The full Labour shadow frontbench – by department
Those with new roles are in bold; roles removed have been struck out.
Keir Starmer – Leader of the Opposition
Angela Rayner – Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Strategic Lead for Labour’s New Deal for Working People
Anneliese Dodds – Party Chair, Chair of Labour Policy Review and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities
Jessica Morden – Leader of the Opposition’s Parliamentary Private Secretary
Florence Eshalomi – Deputy Leader’s Parliamentary Private Secretary
Chris Elmore – Parliamentary Lead for the Labour Party Chair
Business and Industrial Strategy
Jonathan Reynolds – Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade
Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Spokesperson
Seema Malhotra – Shadow Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets
Chi Onwurah – Shadow Minister for Science, Research and Innovation
Bill Esterson – Shadow Minister for Business and Industry
Justin Madders – Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and Protections
Lord (Steve) Bassam – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Judith) Blake – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Wilf) Stevenson – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Sonny) Leong – Shadow Spokesperson
Climate Change and Net Zero
Ed Miliband MP – Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero
Alan Whitehead – Shadow Energy Minister
Kerry McCarthy – Shadow Minister for Climate Change
Lord (Chris) Lennie – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Judith) Blake – Shadow Spokesperson
Cabinet Office
Angela Rayner – Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Pat McFadden – Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office
Fleur Anderson – Shadow Paymaster General
Rachel Hopkins – Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
Florence Eshalomi -Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Roy) Kennedy – Shadow Spokesperson
Alex Norris – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Spokesperson
Future of Work
Angela Rayner – Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work Strategic Lead for Labour’s New Deal for Working People
Justin Madders – Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and the Labour Market (joint with BEIS)
Imran Hussain – Shadow Minister for Work
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Lucy Powell -Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Thangam Debbonaire -Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Stephanie Peacock – Shadow Minister for Media, Data, and Digital Infrastructure
Jeff Smith – Shadow Minister for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Music
Alex Davies-Jones – Shadow Minister for Tech, Gambling, and the Digital Economy
Barbara Keeley – Shadow Minister for Arts and Civil Society
Baroness (Gillian) Merron – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Steve) Bassam – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Wilf) Stevenson – Shadow Spokesperson
Education
Bridget Phillipson – Shadow Secretary of State for Education
Stephen Morgan – Shadow Schools Minister
Matthew Western – Shadow Minister for Higher Education
Toby Perkins – Shadow Minister for FE and Skills
Helen Hayes – Shadow Minister for Children & Early Years
Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Fiona) Twycross – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Glenys) Thornton – Shadow Spokesperson (until summer recess)
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Jim McMahon – Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Steve Reed – Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Daniel Zeichner – Shadow Minister for Food, Farming and Fisheries
Ruth Jones – Shadow Minister for Agri-Innovation and Climate Adaptation
Alex Sobel – Shadow Minister for Nature Recovery and the Domestic Environment
Baroness (Ruth) Anderson – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Sue) Hayman – Shadow Spokesperson
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
David Lammy – Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
Lisa Nandy – Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development
Preet Gill – Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development
Fabian Hamilton – Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament, Latin America and the Caribbean
Stephen Doughty – Shadow Minister for Europe and the Americas
Catherine West – Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific
Lyn Brown – Shadow Minister for Africa
Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Spokesperson
Janet Daby – Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Parliamentary Private Secretary
Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson
Stephen Doughty – Shadow Spokesperson
Wayne David – Shadow Spokesperson
Health and Social Care
Wes Streeting – Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Rosena Allin-Khan – Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health
Liz Kendall – shadow minister for social care
Andrew Gwynne – Shadow Minister for Public Health
Feryal Clark – Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Patient Safety
Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler – Shadow Spokesperson (Social Care)
Baroness (Gillian) Merron – Shadow Spokesperson
Karin Smyth – Shadow Spokesperson (Maternity cover)
Ashley Dalton – Health and Social Care Parliamentary Private Secretary
Home Office
Yvette Cooper -Shadow Home Secretary
Sarah Jones – Shadow Policing Minister
Holly Lynch – Shadow Minister for Security
Jess Phillips – Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding
Naz Shah – Shadow Minister for Crime Reduction
Stephen Kinnock – Shadow Minister for Immigration
Lord (Vernon) Coaker – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Fred) Ponsonby – Shadow Spokesperson
International Trade
Nick Thomas-Symonds – Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade
Gareth Thomas – Shadow Minister for Trade Policy
Nia Griffith – Shadow Minister for Exports
Ruth Cadbury – Shadow Minister for International Trade
Law Officers
Emily Thornberry – Shadow Attorney General
Andy Slaughter – Shadow Solicitor General
Leader of the House of Commons
Thangam Debbonaire – Shadow Leader of the House of Commons
Lucy Powell– Shadow Leader of the House of Commons
Jessica Morden – Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons
Leader of House of Lords
Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Leader of the House of Lords
Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Lords
Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government
Angela Rayner – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government
Matthew Pennycook – Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning
Alex Norris – Shadow Minister for Levelling Up, Future of the Union and Elections
Sarah Owen – Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government and Faith
Paula Barker – Shadow Minister for Homelessness and Rough Sleeping
Baroness (Sue) Hayman – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Sharon) Taylor – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Wajid) Khan – Shadow Spokesperson
Ministry of Defence
John Healey – Shadow Secretary of State for Defence
Luke Pollard – Shadow Minister for the Armed Forces
Rachel Hopkins – Shadow Minister for Veterans and Defence People
Chris Evans – Shadow Minister for Procurement
Lord (Vernon) Coaker – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe – Shadow Spokesperson
Paulette Hamilton – Parliamentary Private Secretary
Ministry of Justice
Steve Reed- Shadow Secretary of State for Justice
Shabana Mahmood – Shadow Secretary of State for Justice
Ellie Reeves – Shadow Minister for Justice
Alex Cunningham – Shadow Minister for Courts and Sentencing
Anna McMorrin – Shadow Minister for Victims and Youth Justice
Afzal Khan – Shadow Minister for Legal Aid
Lord (Fred) Ponsonby – Shadow Spokesperson
Northern Ireland
Peter Kyle – Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Hilary Benn – Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Tonia Antoniazzi – Shadow Minister for Northern Ireland (joint with Whips Office)
Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson
Scotland
Ian Murray – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland
Liz Twist – Shadow Minister for Scotland (joint with Whips Office)
Baroness (Angela) Smith – Shadow Spokesperson
Transport
Louise Haigh – Shadow Secretary of State for Transport
Mike Kane – Shadow Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security
Tanmanjeet Dhesi – Shadow Rail Minister
Gill Furniss – Shadow Minister for Roads
Simon Lightwood – Shadow Transport Minister
Baroness (Sharon) Taylor – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe – Shadow Spokesperson
Treasury
Rachel Reeves – Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
Pat McFadden – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Darren Jones – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Tulip Siddiq – Shadow Economic Secretary
James Murray – Shadow Financial Secretary
Abena Oppong-Asare – Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
Lord (Spencer) Livermore – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Jenny) Chapman – Shadow Spokesperson
Samantha Dixon – Parliamentary Private Secretary
Wales
Jo Stevens – Shadow Secretary of State for Wales
Gerald Jones – Shadow Minister for Wales (joint with Whips Office)
Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox – Shadow Spokesperson
Women & Equalities
Anneliese Dodds – Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities
Yasmin Qureshi – Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities
Baroness (Glenys) Thornton – Shadow Spokesperson
Lord (Ray) Collins – Shadow Spokesperson
Work and Pensions
Jonathan Ashworth – Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Liz Kendall – Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Alison McGovern – Shadow Minister for Employment
Vicky Foxcroft – Shadow minister for Disabled People
Karen Buck – Shadow Minister for Social Security
Matt Rodda – Shadow Minister for Pensions
Baroness (Maeve) Sherlock – Shadow Spokesperson
Baroness (Glenys) Thornton – Shadow Spokesperson
Whips – House of Commons
Alan Campbell – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons
Lillian Greenwood – Opposition Deputy Chief Whip
Mark Tami – Opposition Pairing Whip
Jessica Morden – Shadow Vice Chamberlain of HM Household Whip (also Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons)
Chris Elmore – Opposition Whip (joint with Labour Party Chair, Parliamentary Lead)
Colleen Fletcher – Opposition Whip
Liz Twist – Opposition Whip (joint with Scotland)
Mary Glindon – Opposition Whip
Tonia Antoniazzi – Opposition Whip
Gerald Jones – Opposition Whip (joint with Wales)
Nav Mishra – Opposition Whip
Christian Wakeford – Opposition Whip
Taiwo Owatemi – Opposition Whip
Whips – House of Lords
Lord (Roy) Kennedy – Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords
Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler – Opposition Deputy Chief Whip in House of Lords
Baroness (Judith) Blake – Opposition Whip
Baroness (Ruth) Anderson – Opposition Whip
Lord (Vernon) Coaker – Opposition Whip
Lord (Ray) Collins – Opposition Whip
Baroness (Sue) Hayman – Opposition Whip
Lord (Wajid) Khan – Opposition Whip
Lord (Chris) Lennie – Opposition Whip
Baroness (Gillian) Merron – Opposition Whip
Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox – Opposition Whip
Lord (Sonny) Leong – Opposition Whip
Baroness (Sharon) Taylor – Opposition Whip
Baroness (Fiona) Twycross – Opposition Whip
Lord (Spencer) Livermore – Opposition Whip
More from LabourList
Labour must show how buildings aren’t the only way schools are crumbling
How Starmer could reshuffle top team – as Labour forces vote on faulty schools
Labour reshuffle updates: Rayner moved, Nandy and Ashworth demoted, McFadden and Kendall promoted