Labour reshuffle: Starmer unveils six new shadow ministers of state

Labour leader Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of his top team has continued, with yesterday’s shadow cabinet shakeup followed by six new appointments to more junior posts today.

Catherine McKinnell joins the frontbench, replacing Stephen Morgan as Shadow Schools Minister. She previously served as a shadow children’s minister between 2011 and 2013, as well as a member of the parliamentary education committee, and held other shadow frontbench roles up to her resignation as Shadow Attorney General from Jeremy Corbyn’s top team in 2016.

Morgan had been in post since December 2021, and apologised to the sector for being the fifth shadow schools minister in two years at the time.

Abena Oppong-Asare, previously Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed Shadow Minister for Women’s Health and Mental Health.

It follows Rosena Allin-Khan’s departure, after Starmer apparently informed her he would downgrade the mental health brief from a shadow cabinet post. The women’s health role has been newly added to the role, however.

Alex Norris, previously a more junior shadow spokesperson in the Shadow Cabinet Office team, becomes Shadow Minister for Policing, a role previously held by Sarah Jones.

Meanwhile Jones has been moved to become Shadow Minister for Industry and Decarbonisation, a new post. The frontbench previously only had a Shadow Minister for Climate Change, and a Shadow Minister for Business and Industry, and the implications for their roles are not yet clear.

Dan Jarvis also joins the frontbench, becoming Shadow Minister for Security. He served as a shadow minister between 2011 and 2015, and mayor of South Yorkshire until 2022.

Seema Malhotra, previously Shadow Minister for Small Business and Labour Markets, becomes Shadow Minister for Skills.

The party also confirmed Alison McGovern, Matthew Pennycock and Stephen Kinnock had been re-appointed to shadow minister of state roles, which rank below top-level secretary of state roles but higher than under-secretary of state or parliamentary private secretary positions.

It follows a wider shakeup at shadow cabinet level yesterday, which included Angela Rayner replacing Lisa Nandy with the levelling-up brief.