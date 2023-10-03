Labour conference guide 2023: What, when and where are the best events?

Whether it’s your first or your fiftieth (if it is, get in touch), conference can be a daunting – and exhausting– experience.

Here is LabourList‘s day-by-day event guide for 2023 to the big speeches, the best fringes and debates, and where to head out afterwards at this year’s annual party conference in Liverpool – and don’t worry, it’s not just us plugging our own events.

So, delegates, exhibitors, members, MPs, staffers, councillors and event holders: you’re safe with us.

Sunday October 8th

1) Big speech: Angela Rayner

At 11:25am, Labour’s deputy leader will address delegates in the conference hall.

Rayner went down a storm in the same arena less than a month ago addressing TUC Congress, touting Labour’s workers’ rights offer, and we can expect more of the same at Labour’s annual meet.

2) Best morning fringe: ‘Ending Child Poverty – How And By When?’

This star-packed panel features journalist Polly Toynbee, Fabian Society general secretary Andrew Harrop, Alison McGovern MP, Mike Brewer of the Resolution Foundation, Shabna Begum of the Runnymede Trust and Alison Garnham of the Child Poverty Action Group, who are also organising.

It looks set to provide keen insight into an ever-more pressing but also contentious policy area. Following Keir Starmer’s announcement that Labour would not move to scrap the two-child benefit limit, what Labour’s strategy will be for targeting spiralling child poverty has had, and will keep getting, a lot more scrutiny.

11am, meeting room 20, ACC.

3) Best afternoon fringe: ‘How to end violence against women and girls’

This event by the Tony Blair Institute features shadow minister for domestic violence Jess Phillips MP, and Andrea Simon, End Violence Against Women Coalition director.

Fighting violence against women and girls (VAWG) forms a core part of Starmer’s crime mission – he’s pledged to halve VAWG levels – so this event with experts and one of Labour’s relevant shadow ministers should shed light on an important area where Labour has vowed to take action.

2pm, auditorium 1B, ACC.

P.S. Do also check out LabourList’s related event , ‘A manifesto for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls’ (8.45am, Tuesday, meeting room 21, ACC)



4) LabourList presents: ‘Back in School: An inclusive approach to tackling exclusions and the school absence crisis’

Leading education figures including Anne Longfield and Anntoinnette Bramble look at an under-discussed issue in contemporary Britain: the exclusion of pupils from school, often with dire consequences for those excluded. Event in partnership with nurtureuk.

11:15am, meeting room 25, ACC Liverpool.

PS If you’re in Liverpool early on Sunday anyway, get to the same room 45 minutes earlier for a timely transport event amid HS2 cutbacks and train strikes. Shadow rail minister Stephen Morgan and West of England Mayor Dan Norris will join us and partners Worldline to discuss how we build better, smarter transport networks. Info and wider panel here.

5) Night out: Jamaica Party

Dawn Butler’s legendary Jamaica party is the must-attend night out on Sunday. Pay at the door for entry at Camp and Furnace, 67 Greenland Street, L1 0BY from 10pm and dance your heart out.

Monday October 9th

1) Big speech: Rachel Reeves

At noon in the conference hall, the Shadow Chancellor will address this year’s party conference. Reeves’ conference speeches have in the past been the place where big policy is announced – including, in 2021, the party’s headline pledge to spend £28bn a year on green transition – so this is sure to be worth watching.

2) Best morning fringe: ‘Labour’s plan for social and affordable housing: Tackling the crisis head on’

The housing crisis is among the biggest challenges facing Britain today, and Labour has set out a bold range of policies aimed at reforming the planning system.

This event with shadow housing minister Matt Pennycock MP and a range of experts is sponsored by Progressive Britain and the National Housing Federation.

9am, meeting room 24, ACC.



P.S. Don’t miss LabourList’s own event on how Labour solves the housing crisis too the following day with Pennycock, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and housing journalist Vicky Spratt. (11.15am, Tuesday, meeting room 21, ACC)

3) Best afternoon fringe: ‘The Future of the EU-UK relationship– How close can or should they become?’

With Starmer proposing to renegotiate trade deals if Labour comes to power, Europe is once again in the spotlight for Labour (when isn’t it?).

Speakers include newly minted Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, along with MPs Stella Creasy and Stephen Doughty and EU Ambassador Pedro Serrano.

2pm, Grace Suite 3, Hilton Hotel.

4) LabourList presents: ‘How Labour wins – and how to read the polls’

At our event, LabourList editor Tom Belger will chair a panel unpicking detailed new Savanta polling, how to read the polls more widely and what coalitions Labour needs to build.

Speakers include Chris Hopkins, director at Savanta, Josh Simons of Labour Together, and former Labour policy chief Claire Ainsley. In partnership with Savanta.

8:45am, meeting room 14, ACC.

5) Night Out: Rally, Karaoke and DJ night

On Monday LabourList invites you first to our rally, at the Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room upstairs, no tickets needed, £1,000+ tab for free drinks), with more than 20 big-name speakers getting fired up about a Labour government, including Angela Rayner, Ian Murray and Nadia Whittome. We’ll be kicking off at 3pm and running till 5pm.

Later we have our legendary karaoke and DJ night at the Bierkeller bar from 8pm, this time featuring guest DJs and singers including Thangam Debbonaire, Stephen Kinnock and Ian Murray – it’s the must-attend event of conference (we would say that wouldn’t we… but it’s true!). Tickets here, and selling fast.

Tuesday October 10th

1) Big speech: Keir Starmer

The Labour leader will address the party conference on Tuesday, perhaps for the last time before the general election. What will it reveal about the man, his beliefs and the party’s election strategy?

2) Best morning fringe: ‘Justice for veterans’

The Mirror’s campaign for justice for veterans who have had their blood and other medical records held in secret has its conference fringe at with speakers including Angela Rayner, veterans minister Rachel Hopkins, and Rebecca Long-Bailey MP.

11am, auditorium 1C, ACC.

3) Best afternoon fringe: ‘Will Keir Starmer really govern from the centre?’

This event by the right-wing think tank Policy Exchange features New Labour big beasts Jim Murphy and Ruth Kelly, alongside the Independent’s John Rentoul, and peer Maurice Glasman of ‘Blue Labour’ fame.

It looks set to provide an interesting view from those previously in government under Labour, and a very different take from Glasman on the contemporary Labour Party.

12:15, meeting room 17, ACC.

4) LabourList presents: ‘How the leader’s office works – and how to prep a conference speech’

Gain some serious insights from those who know into how the top of the party really works, and what it’s like working on a leader’s biggest setpiece speech of the year.

We’ll be joined by senior advisers who were there under four different Labour leaders – Claire Ainsley (Keir Starmer), Tom Baldwin (Ed Miliband), Laura Parker (Jeremy Corbyn) and Benjamin Wegg-Prosser (Tony Blair). (Note this event was previously billed as ‘Inside LOTO’.)

12.30, meeting room 21, ACC.

5) Night Out: Brewery books, then a student disco

Grab a top pale ale at Love Lane Brewery while you watch Lisa Nandy and renowned broadcaster Stuart Maconie discuss rebuilding Britain and her new book All In from 6pm (Free tickets here). Which we’re not only saying as we’re event partners.

Then the famous Labour Students Disco, sponsored by Lowick, will be at Navy Social from 9:30pm. Pretend you’re still young and vital and head down for a final boogy (no media passes).

Still after more? Here’s the rest of LabourList’s own programme:

How does Labour build an NHS workforce fit for the future?

Monday, 10 – 11am / Meeting Room 14, ACC / with Wes Streeting MP, Phil Banfield (BMA), Pat Cullen (RCN)

Where does the Labour Party stand on civil liberties?

Monday, 11.15am – 12.15pm / Meeting Room 14, ACC / with Zarah Sultana MP, Matt Wrack (FBU) Akiko Hart (Liberty), Dave Smith (Blacklist Support Group)

What would a Labour government mean for workers’ rights?

Monday, 12.30 – 1.30pm / Meeting Room 14, ACC / with Justin Madders MP, Lord John Hendy KC, Mick Lynch (RMT), Jo Grady (UCU), Matt Wrack (FBU), Fran Heathcote (PCS), Kate Bell (TUC)

Safe Passage – an effective and humane way to stop the boats

Tuesday, 10 – 11am / Meeting Room 21, ACC Liverpool / with Lord Vernon Coaker, Clare Moseley (Care4Calais), Paul O’Connor (PCS), Emma Rose (NEU), Riccardo la Torre (FBU)

How does Labour solve the housing crisis?

Tuesday, 11.15am – 12.15pm / Room 21, ACC Liverpool / with Matthew Pennycock MP, Vicky Spratt (the i), Darren Baxter (Joseph Rowntree Foundation)